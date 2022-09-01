Shopping

This $18 Lip Balm Made My Chapped Lips Soft And Hydrated

This indulgent lip treatment from Clinique is my holy grail for deep hydration year-round.

<a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=bestlipbalm-kristenadaway-082422-630614c6e4b052615d76c795&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fmoisture-surge-lip-hydro-plump-treatment-pimprod2008736" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Clinique&#x27;s Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Pump Treatment" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="630614c6e4b052615d76c795" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=bestlipbalm-kristenadaway-082422-630614c6e4b052615d76c795&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fmoisture-surge-lip-hydro-plump-treatment-pimprod2008736" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Clinique's Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Pump Treatment</a>
Clinique's Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Pump Treatment

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

After years of using one brand faithfully, I recently decided to step out and try a new lip balm to see if it would bring me better results. My lips, like the rest of my body, are extremely sensitive and don’t typically react well to new products, especially if I’ve been using a specific one for a long time. But over the past couple of months, I had noticed my lips began to feel significantly drier, and it seemed as if the product I’d been using was the culprit. As colder weather approaches, the last thing I need are dry, cracked lips.

Since I was familiar with Clinique (my mom swears by the brand for all things makeup), I wanted to give their skin care a try, starting with what is now my holy grail lip care: the Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Pump treatment.

$18.50 at Ulta
$18.50 at Sephora
$18.50 at Target

I found it while browsing Clinique’s lip care offerings at Ulta. What drew me to this balm in particular was that it focuses on hydration, which is what my lips so desperately needed. I was initially a bit taken aback by its small size (0.34 fluid ounces, oof) and relatively high price point, especially compared to lip balms I bought in the past. But since I consider Clinique a trusted, clinically-tested brand, I figured I’d give it a try (and offer it to my mom if I didn’t like it). And I’m glad I did.

This balm has a soft, jelly-like consistency and goes on ultra-smooth. Its appearance is similar to but not the same as a lip gloss, but without the high shine and stickiness. Keep in mind that it does produce a very subtle plumping effect, but I never notice any tingling sensation like you get from products that use spicy and irritating extracts to accomplish this. My lips look soft, moisturized and healthy every time I put it on, and a little truly does go a long way. I’ve been using the same tube every day since the beginning of May and I’m just now getting to the bottom of it.

The balm is free of parabens, phthalates and fragrance, but it does contain castor oil, shea butter and Astrocaryum murumuru seed butter, which has a lot of great skin care benefits like moisturization, reduction of wrinkles and alleviating eczema. I haven’t had any irritation or problems since I added it to my skin care routine.

Though I try to convince everyone to make the switch to using my new favorite lip balm, I know there’s swaying in numbers, so check out the glowing reviews below:

“I have thyroid disease, so I have chronic dry, flaky lips that comes with it. For years, I have tried everything under the sun. I use this one night & have brand new, perfect lips with a PLUMP! NOT ONE FLAKE BY DAY’S END! Smooth, pouty, soft & FIRM!” — TheQuietRioter

“Love this lip treatment. My lips get so chapped that normal gloss and chapsticks aren’t hydrating enough, so I’ve always had to use balms or treatments. Within 24 hours, my lips weren’t peeling or tender. They look nice and plump, even when it’s dried down. Never switching now!” — Christine

“This never fails to make my lips soft and hydrated. It makes them look and feel better, especially in the winter months. This product has no taste or smell... at all. I really like that it has no scent. I’ve been buying this for years.” — Morgan the accountant

