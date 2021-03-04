Clint Eastwood Western Shoots Down Texas Mask Law Repeal On 'The Late Show'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s removal of a mask mandate and other COVID-19 safety guidelines triggered a sharpshooting rebuke from “ The Late Show ” on Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)

In a spoof using footage of a standoff from the 1966 spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” Clint Eastwood’s gunslinger character wears a mask and tries to convince Eli Wallach to do the same. Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef agree the governor is an idiot before Eastwood proposes an end to the standoff: