Clint Eastwood Western Shoots Down Texas Mask Law Repeal On 'The Late Show'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gets "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" treatment after widespread criticism for dropping coronavirus restrictions.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s removal of a mask mandate and other COVID-19 safety guidelines triggered a sharpshooting rebuke from “The Late Show” on Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)

In a spoof using footage of a standoff from the 1966 spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” Clint Eastwood’s gunslinger character wears a mask and tries to convince Eli Wallach to do the same. Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef agree the governor is an idiot before Eastwood proposes an end to the standoff:

“Why don’t we wait until we’re all vaccinated and kill each other then when it’s safe?”

