Clint Eastwood Western Shoots Down Texas Mask Law Repeal On 'The Late Show'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s removal of a mask mandate and other COVID-19 safety guidelines triggered a sharpshooting rebuke from “The Late Show” on Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)
In a spoof using footage of a standoff from the 1966 spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” Clint Eastwood’s gunslinger character wears a mask and tries to convince Eli Wallach to do the same. Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef agree the governor is an idiot before Eastwood proposes an end to the standoff:
“Why don’t we wait until we’re all vaccinated and kill each other then when it’s safe?”
