Hillary Clinton appeared to backtrack on a series of disparaging comments about her onetime rival and current presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Tuesday, saying that regardless of her opinions, she’ll “do whatever” she can to support the person who secures the Democratic nomination.

Clinton, who won the popular vote but ultimately lost the presidency to Donald Trump in 2016, gave an unvarnished interview about Sanders in a Hulu documentary that will air in March.

The Hollywood Reporter published details of Clinton’s comments this week, including her claim that “nobody likes” Sanders, whom she called a “career politician” who “got nothing done.”

While the former secretary of state didn’t apologize for her frankness, she did attempt to make it clear that she would ultimately throw her weight behind any candidate running to unseat President Trump.

“I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!” Clinton wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening. “But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee.”

But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 22, 2020

THR asked Clinton this week whether her criticism of Sanders still stands. She replied: “Yes, it does.” She declined to say if she would endorse or campaign for the senator.

In a statement Tuesday, Sanders brushed off Clinton’s remarks and instead moved to turn the discussion toward Trump.

“My focus today is on a monumental moment in American history: the impeachment trial of Donald Trump,” he said in a statement. “Together, we are going to go forward and defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”

Clinton also told THR she has spoken to almost all of the 2020 candidates, including the two women who are still in the race: Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). She elaborated on the difficulties women have running for office, saying it was still “very hard” to tackle the double standard applied to female candidates.

“It’s really hard ever to score 100 when you’re trying to navigate gender expectations and barriers,” Clinton said.

Hulu’s documentary will air on the streaming service beginning March 6.