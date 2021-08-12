'American Crime Story' Trailer Shows Edie Falco, Clive Owen As The Clintons

Find it hard to imagine British actor Clive Owen as former President Bill Clinton?

You’re not alone, based on the reaction to the full trailer for “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” an FX miniseries coming out Sept. 7 that focuses on the former president’s mid-1990s sex scandal with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Owen plays the 42nd president in the 10-part series alongside former “Sopranos” star Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton and Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky.

The trailer dropped on Wednesday and showcases scenes from the series, including Bill Clinton’s infamous “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” statement as he tried to lie his way out of the scandal closing in on him.

Although Owen has been nominated for an Oscar in the past, some people who watched the trailer didn’t exactly give his Clinton portrayal a vote of confidence.

All I can see and hear is Phil Hartman as Bill Clinton when I look at this https://t.co/QecCtzovKa — Rachel West (@rachel_is_here) August 12, 2021

If there's one thing British actors are known for, it's perfectly believable Southern U.S. accents https://t.co/qzuYDLP6T0 — Daniel Carlson (@danielwcarlson) August 12, 2021

lol what the fuck, is Bill Clinton a Muppet in this version https://t.co/ywksQWAeef pic.twitter.com/PAK3lW5u2O — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) August 12, 2021

I like Clive Owen a lot but I’ve never seen him display the easy charm of Bill Clinton. Despite all his baggage Bill Clinton always seems to be floating on a cloud. Clive Owen’s screen presence is heavy like a thunderstorm. https://t.co/pkIc4bSGSx — 🏳️‍🌈 Ms. Marya E. Gates🦩 (@oldfilmsflicker) August 12, 2021

Clive Owen as Bill Clinton is something that only Bill Clinton could have imagined as being plausible — Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) August 12, 2021

Besides Owen, Falco and Feldstein, the Ryan Murphy-produced series will also feature Sarah Paulson as Pentagon staffer Linda Tripp, Billy Eichner as editor Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders as commentator Ann Coulter.