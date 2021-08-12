'American Crime Story' Trailer Shows Edie Falco, Clive Owen As The Clintons

Find it hard to imagine British actor Clive Owen as former President Bill Clinton?
You’re not alone, based on the reaction to the full trailer for “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” an FX miniseries coming out Sept. 7 that focuses on the former president’s mid-1990s sex scandal with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
Owen plays the 42nd president in the 10-part series alongside former “Sopranos” star Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton and Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky.
The trailer dropped on Wednesday and showcases scenes from the series, including Bill Clinton’s infamous “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” statement as he tried to lie his way out of the scandal closing in on him.
Although Owen has been nominated for an Oscar in the past, some people who watched the trailer didn’t exactly give his Clinton portrayal a vote of confidence.
Besides Owen, Falco and Feldstein, the Ryan Murphy-produced series will also feature Sarah Paulson as Pentagon staffer Linda Tripp, Billy Eichner as editor Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders as commentator Ann Coulter.