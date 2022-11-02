Shopping
The Cloafer Is The Fall Footwear Trend To Try

Pick one up at a range of price points from retailers like Free People, DSW, M.Gemi and more.

Free People's <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43177&u1=-635a9ae2e4b044fae3e6ad18&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fwinston-platform-loafer-mules%2F" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Winston cloafer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635a9ae2e4b044fae3e6ad18" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43177&u1=-635a9ae2e4b044fae3e6ad18&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fwinston-platform-loafer-mules%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Winston cloafer</a> and <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-12527506?sid=-635a9ae2e4b044fae3e6ad18&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Ffree-people-corbin-loafer-clog-in-black%2Fdp%2FFREE-WZ316%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Corbin cloafer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635a9ae2e4b044fae3e6ad18" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-12527506?sid=-635a9ae2e4b044fae3e6ad18&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Ffree-people-corbin-loafer-clog-in-black%2Fdp%2FFREE-WZ316%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Corbin cloafer</a> with M.Gemi's <a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-12419-265720-206593?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmgemi.com%2Fcollections%2Fthe-elsa-croco-mule&sid=-635a9ae2e4b044fae3e6ad18&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Elsa shoe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635a9ae2e4b044fae3e6ad18" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-12419-265720-206593?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmgemi.com%2Fcollections%2Fthe-elsa-croco-mule&sid=-635a9ae2e4b044fae3e6ad18&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">The Elsa shoe</a>.
Free People, M.Gemi
The Birkenstock Boston is still having its moment in the sun, but there’s another shoe starting to catch up in popularity this season: the cloafer. Part clog, part loafer, these slides are a great way to add some structure and elegance to the everyday ease of a clog. And depending on the color, materials and silhouette, they can be incredibly versatile, making it possible to find one in your preferred style to match your personal shoe style aesthetic.

A good cloafer is a little bit funkier than your everyday classic loafer and a touch more put together and refined than a casual, hippie-ish clog. Some might call these mules, but those in the know appreciate them as a perfect clog-loafer hybrid. They’re just as appropriate for a workday as they are for errands or a happy hour with friends. A cloafer will give your overall look a polished feel, while still maintaining a touch of that cool-girl factor. It’s an easy way to inject a bit of unexpected fun into more traditional styling.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the season’s cutest, most wearable cloafers at a wide range of price points. Splurge on a pair of Pradas or enjoy some savings at DSW. Either way, they’re all set to become a wardrobe staple.

1
Revolve
Free People Corbin cloafer
Made in Spain, these cloafers are constructed with a traditional clog-style wooden sole and a sleek and shiny patent leather upper. The rubber outsole adds grip and helps to keep you stable, while the split midsole makes the shoe more flexible and comfortable. They just might be the ultimate cloafer.
$228 at Revolve
2
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Mattise Kelly cloafers
Available in four colors, these Anthropologie cloafers are great for anyone looking to get some extra height. You can get these tan ones in suede or get them in black, cream or green in leather. The rubber soles make them extra comfy, so you can walk all day long without wearing your feet out.
$175 at Anthropologie
3
Free People
Free People Winston platform cloafers
It just might be impossible to choose between the four rich colors in which these Free People shoes are available. They have a cushy insole for comfort and a super cool rounded, smooth silhouette that gives them a little bubble vibe and makes them feel both retro and effortlessly modern.
$158 at Free People
4
Revolve
Sam Edelman Lennon cloafer
Add a bit of glimmer with the golden horse-bit detail at the vamp and a slight edge with the lug sole on these Sam Edelman shoes. They're an easy way to add a bit of pizzazz to an otherwise more straightforward work ensemble. The square toe feels modern while the overall silhouette feels classic, yet eye-catching.
$150 at Revolve
5
Prada
Prada brushed leather cloafers
Treat yourself to a major investment with these timeless and devastatingly cool Prada shoes. Featuring their iconic triangle logo, they are sure to become a beloved member of your wardrobe. They have a hint of a '90s vibe with a whole lot of contemporary style.
$1,020 at Prada
6
Frame
Frame Le Begonia slingback loafer
Juxtaposing both feminine and masculine details, this croc-embossed cloafer from Frame gives you nice height and a bit of heft without feeling clunky. Pair it with some socks or not; either way, they look fabulous. They're flying off the shelves, so snag a pair while you can. These are available in black or brown.
$528 at Frame
7
M.Gemi
M.Gemi The Elsa
Available in black, white and tan, these M.Gemi shoes are made of both smooth and croc-printed calf leather. They have an EVA rubber lug sole with contrasting layers that add a bit of dimension and a groovy vibe. They look and feel substantial but won't weigh you down.
$248 at M.Gemi
8
Steven Madden
Steve Madden Kandi cloafers
Available in two colors, these Steve Madden shoes a pretty close replica of the iconic Gucci slides, minus the fur. They're lightweight and slim, with just a touch of a heel. They're perfectly elegant and surprisingly versatile.
$69.95 at Steve Madden
9
DSW
Crown Vintage Naliana penny mule
Available in four different colors, this cloafer from Crown Vintage features a slim silhouette that won't pull focus or compete with the rest of your look. It's a classic penny loafer in the front and a party in the back.
$49.99 at DSW
