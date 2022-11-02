The Birkenstock Boston is still having its moment in the sun, but there’s another shoe starting to catch up in popularity this season: the cloafer. Part clog, part loafer, these slides are a great way to add some structure and elegance to the everyday ease of a clog. And depending on the color, materials and silhouette, they can be incredibly versatile, making it possible to find one in your preferred style to match your personal shoe style aesthetic.

A good cloafer is a little bit funkier than your everyday classic loafer and a touch more put together and refined than a casual, hippie-ish clog. Some might call these mules, but those in the know appreciate them as a perfect clog-loafer hybrid. They’re just as appropriate for a workday as they are for errands or a happy hour with friends. A cloafer will give your overall look a polished feel, while still maintaining a touch of that cool-girl factor. It’s an easy way to inject a bit of unexpected fun into more traditional styling.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the season’s cutest, most wearable cloafers at a wide range of price points. Splurge on a pair of Pradas or enjoy some savings at DSW. Either way, they’re all set to become a wardrobe staple.

