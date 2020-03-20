HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Whether you’re working from home and trying to still be a serious professional in sweat pants or figuring out how to make your home office a productive place, you might be reassessing what you have lying around the house.

From packing away your winter wardrobe and donating that pair of pants you’ve had hanging around to pulling out your short-sleeved shirts, your closet might finally get some air. (And so might your “chairdrobe” ― that pile of clothes on a piece of furniture.)

If you have a small space and an even smaller closet, you might be looking to make sure that your wardrobe has some wiggle room. And luckily, we’ve found some things that’ll give your closet the space it needs.

Just FYI: Some of these products are from Amazon, which is currently delaying some shipments for nonessential items, so your order might take a little longer to get to you.

Still, these finds — like a see-through storage box so you can see what’s hiding inside and a garment rack to start your capsule wardrobe ASAP ― will have you organized in no time.