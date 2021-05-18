28 Pieces Of Clothing Reviewers Are Buying In Multiple Colors

When you find a perfect piece of clothing that a) fits well, b) makes you feel great and c) can be worn all the time, there’s really only one thing to do — go back and buy it in more colors. It’s the true sign of a great piece, one that you’ll find yourself reaching for in your wardrobe for years to come.
Here are 28 pieces of clothing that made reviewers do just that. They loved these dresses, blouses, leggings and more so much that they had to get them in multiple colors.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A simple Aritzia tank
Aritzia
A high-neck chiffon blouse
Amazon
A silky satin midi skirt
Amazon
A matching loungewear set
Amazon
A bodycon dress
Amazon
An oversized houndstooth sweater vest
Amazon
A pair of natural linen overalls
Amazon
A dramatic puff-sleeve shirt
Amazon
A puff-sleeve dress
Target
A drapey Madewell blouse
Madewell
A pair of high-waisted pleated pants
Amazon
A ruched crop top and jogger set
Forever 21
A satin mini skirt
Beginning Boutique
A simple V-neck blouse
Amazon
A pair of Girlfriend Collective leggings
Girlfriend Collective
A cable-knit pullover
Mint Cloud Boutique / Etsy
A pair of fitted joggers
Amazon
A pair of Levi's Wedgie fit jeans
Levi's
A pair of knit Amazon Essentials jeggings
Amazon
A rib-knit skirt
Amazon
A casual blazer
Amazon
A bold open-front cardigan
Amazon
A boxy linen pocket dress
Happy Made Design / Etsy
A pair of cropped Everlane wide-leg pants
Everlane
A basic Universal Standard tee
Universal Standard
A casual raglan top
Amazon
A faux suede moto jacket
Amazon
A lantern sleeve top
