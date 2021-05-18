HuffPost Finds

28 Pieces Of Clothing Reviewers Are Buying In Multiple Colors

In the timeless words of Nicki Minaj, “No, I don't think you understand — I'm obsessed.”
By Chelsea Stuart and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

When you find a perfect piece of clothing that a) fits well, b) makes you feel great and c) can be worn all the time, there’s really only one thing to do — go back and buy it in more colors. It’s the true sign of a great piece, one that you’ll find yourself reaching for in your wardrobe for years to come.

Here are 28 pieces of clothing that made reviewers do just that. They loved these dresses, blouses, leggings and more so much that they had to get them in multiple colors.

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

1
A simple Aritzia tank
Aritzia
The skinny lil' spaghetti straps and midriff-baring cut pairs exceptionally well with high-rise pants. Hot take: Ain't nothing wrong with those pants being skinny jeans, either!

Promising review: "I LOVE this tank. I have four of them and still want more. The material is great (it's quite thick) and I love the thin straps. I don't wear a bra with mine and love that the back is cut lower than the front. I wore them all summer with high-waisted shorts/jeans and always felt so cute. Still wear them now during the winter but with baggy knit sweaters." — Kristie P.

Get it from Aritzia for $30 (available in sizes 2XS–XL and in 11 colors).
2
A high-neck chiffon blouse
Amazon
Because this blouse comes in such a variety of vibrant prints, no one will even be able to detect you own more than one.

Promising review: "I ordered the dark green floral pattern first, and loved it so much I got the cheetah print one! Comfortable fit that is versatile and perfect for work. I’ve paired the tops untucked with ankle-length pixie pants, and also tucked in with a high wasted skirt. Be warned — the material has no give! With tops like these, I typically get a large to ensure it fits over my broad (probably broader than average) shoulders. The large in this top was just right for me." — Carly P

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 21 patterns).
3
A silky satin midi skirt
Amazon
It has a silhouette that says "chic" and an elastic waistband that says "I'll give your most comfortable sweats a run for their money."

Promising review: "Wow I honestly had low expectations, but love this skirt! It became a staple in my closet and I’m not one to wear colors or many prints. So silky and smooth, so comfy. Got so many compliments. The band doesn’t dig in and doesn’t look awkward. I can’t wait to get it in different colors." — Daria Z.

Get it from Amazon for $40.39+ (available in sizes XXS-3X and in 16 colors and patterns).
4
A matching loungewear set
Amazon
Let's be honest, the one you bought back in March 2020 has gotten a whole lot of use by now. Go ahead, re-up on your WFH staple.

Promising review: "Nicely made, good material and accurate sizing. Do not size up 😉like I did. Reordering in my actual size (14/16/XL) and in multiple colors." — PLEEEZE

Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in eight colors and patterns).
5
A bodycon dress
Amazon
The dramatic see-through sleeves on this dress will really show off your guns and make you feel like a million bucks at the same time.

Promising review: "I absolutely just love this dress. It looks exactly like the picture and fits very well. The chest area was just a little tight on me but not a deal-breaker. It is a little longer than expected but nothing a little hemming won't fix. I loved it so much I purchased another one in a different color."— Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes L–4XL and in five colors).
6
An oversized houndstooth sweater vest
Amazon
This is the choice grandma/grandpa knit of 2021. Throw it on over a crisp button-down, and you're in business, baby.

Promising review: "LOVE!!! Great quality and adds so much personality to any outfit! I think the medium gave me the perfect oversized look, but I think the small would’ve worked as well because the sweater is naturally oversized. I bought another!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $16.49 (available in sizes S-L and in nine colors).
7
A pair of natural linen overalls
Amazon
The crisscrossed straps might just want to make you run through a field of wildflowers and then dramatically collapse in the shade of a tree.

By the way, Whimsy + Row is a woman-founded sustainable clothing brand that produces its limited-run designs in LA. They use upcycled and eco-friendly fabrics and ensure that all of their workers are paid a fair wage.

Promising review: "I have been searching for a pair of overalls and these are just the ones. I have both black and canvas. Would love to see even more colors." — Jillian

Get them from Whimsy + Row for $148 (available in sizes 0-12 and in three colors).
8
A dramatic puff-sleeve shirt
Amazon
It may look all dramatic in the front, but just wait until you see the back — it's got an equally eye-catching keyhole back. Peep my shoulder blades and weep!

Promising review: "I love this top! I went a size up because I learned the material is not stretchy. It looks amazing. I wore it to an interview and got so many compliments. I love it so much that I came back and bought some other colors!" — Diva Reader75

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes XS-XL and in 13 colors and patterns).
9
A puff-sleeve dress
Target
The casual T-shirt detailing and an above-the-knee cut make this dress a stand-out. Reviewers say it's like wearing your favorite sweatshirt — just sans pants.

Promising review: "I love this dress so much, I ordered two. The lilac/pink and the caramel brown. It’s very comfortable and cute! Roomy fit." — Alang1

Get it from Target for $24.99 (available in sizes XS-4X and in eight colors).
10
A drapey Madewell blouse
Madewell
Get ready to pull off the best French tuck ever in this top. Plus, the oversized fit means you can slip it on over your head without having to button it and then re-button it when you realize you were off by one.

Promising review: "This is one of my favorite styles from Madewell. I have this shirt in every color I could get my hands on and wear them daily. I even have a couple in black. The shirt is so comfortable but is nice enough to wear to business meetings. I love that it isn't fitted. My only complaint — and it's a small one — is that I wish the shirt were a tad bit longer in the front." — Britt

Get it from Madewell for $79.50 (available in sizes XXS-3XL and in two colors).
11
A pair of high-waisted pleated pants
Amazon
These pants have an adorable bow detailing at the waist and ankles and functional pockets. The good news is if you really fall in love with them, they're available in 36 (!!!) colors.

Promising review: "Absolutely perfect! I ordered them in black for work pants but after getting them in I ordered them in multiple other colors because they are now my go-to pants for going to work and going out 10/10 would recommend. I waited to make this review to be sure I could afford to buy all the colors I wanted first because I know this product will TAKE OFF when people try them on!" — Addison Stick

Get them from Amazon for $18.35+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in 36 colors).
12
A ruched crop top and jogger set
Forever 21
This will quickly become your WFH uniform. It comes in five different colors, meaning you can wear one every day of the (work) week.

Promising review: "I got a 3X and honestly it has plenty stretch — I could have gotten a 1X — but I love it so much still... I have three sets :)" — vicki w.

Get it from Forever 21 for $15 (originally $25; available in sizes 1X-3X and in five colors).
13
A satin mini skirt
Beginning Boutique
The show-stopping print of this skirt is totally prepared to pull the weight of your entire outfit.

By the way, Beginning Boutique is a woman-founded Aussie brand based in Brisbane. In an effort to be more sustainable and ethical, they ship in compostable packaging and partner with programs like Thread Together to recycle and upcycle old stock.

Promising review: "Very cute, very comfy. No surprises here — it's exactly as pictured and it doesn't appear to be see-through at all (a general concern with light colors). I'm not opposed to stocking up in every color/pattern!" — Grace A.

Get it from Beginning Boutique for $39.95 (available in sizes AU 4–AU 16 and in five colors and prints).
14
A simple V-neck blouse
Amazon
Designed with a rounded hemline, this chic blouse also has crinkled fabric reviewers say does not wrinkle because that is an important factor that one of your fave tops absolutely needs.

Promising review: "I love this shirt. I bought it in two different colors because it's absolutely perfect for my office job. I got the grey and the floral one. They both fit me the same and I found they're true to size. I already have gotten compliments on my floral shirt. Now I am waiting for the black one to come back in stock. I am definitely going to order more colors!!" — Allysa Rice

Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes S-XXL and in 21 colors).
15
A pair of Girlfriend Collective leggings
Girlfriend Collective
Made with four-way stretch compression fabric, these leggings will basically become a second skin. Whether you're doing a high-impact workout or taking a lil' midday nappy nap, they're just as comfortable as your birthday suit.

They're also an eco-friendly pick as each pair of leggings is made from 25 recycled water bottles.

Promising review: "I can't stop buying these leggings! They fit perfectly, have the right amount of compression, and don't slip or fold down under my belly when I bend over. Perfect for everything from HIIT workouts to yoga. And they make my butt look good!" — K

Get them from Girlfriend Collective for $68 (available in sizes XXS-6XL, three lengths, and in six colors).
16
A cable-knit pullover
Mint Cloud Boutique / Etsy
Made with a loose, off-the-shoulder fit, you can wear this sweater and show off whichever clavicle is really feeling itself.

The sweater comes from Mint Cloud Boutique, a LA shop with all sorts of trendy designs.

Promising review: "I love this sweater. I had purchased the ivory one and wore it everywhere. So I ordered more — one in mint and another burgundy/wine. It arrived clean and packaged nicely. I will be ordering again 😌" — Jeannine

Get it from Mint Cloud Boutique on Etsy for $54 (available in sizes S-L and in four colors).
17
A pair of fitted joggers
Amazon
An upgrade to your college-era sweats, these joggers are also way more comfortable than your BC (before COVID) jeans.

Promising review: "Softest pants in existence and super cute. Bought multiple pairs after I got the first, and one of my friends bought them because of the ones I had on. She is much taller but the pants look really cute on both of us. Definitely recommend." — Torre Nuvola

Get them from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in sizes XS-3XL and in hundreds of colors and styles).
18
A pair of Levi's Wedgie fit jeans
Levi's
These will show off your best asset no matter what you throw on up top. Since they come in a bunch of classic washes, you will have trouble picking which ones to get.

Promising review: "Wedgie Straight and Ribcage are my favorite Levi's styles. I own several pairs of them. Jive Sound is a very staple medium wash to have in my wardrobe. The color goes with everything. It's made of 99% cotton and 1% elastane. Denim is a bit stiff. Feels a bit tight around the butt but became comfortable after a few wears. And it doesn't stretch out. I went with my usual size 25." — Melody

Get them from Levi's for $98 (available in sizes 23–32, two lengths, and in 10 washes).
19
A pair of knit Amazon Essentials jeggings
Amazon
These have thousands of 5-star reviews that almost unanimously state they feel like leggings but look like jeans.

Promising review: "I love, love, love these pants. I have them in the black and the dark blue wash. They go with everything and are so comfortable that I want to wear them every day! I usually wear premium denim but I am reaching for these now. The price is definitely right at $20. They look good with boots, flip-flops or tennis shoes. If you’re on the fence, get these." — DM Lover

Get them from Amazon for $20.90+ (available in sizes XS–XXL in short, regular, and long and 15 colors).
20
A rib-knit skirt
Amazon
You can wear this at your natural waist or hike up for a shorter silhouette. It's like getting two skirts in one!

Promising review: "I love this skirt so much, I bought it in four colors. All are true to the photo. The slit is perfect making it easy to walk, but not too high. I wear the slit in the back. On one of the skirts the tag was on the wrong side and on the other three it was where the slit was, so I know you can wear it either way. The material is the perfect thickness for all year and is not see-through. These are a great staple to have." — Lauren Winn

Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in sizes XS-3X and in 19 colors).
21
A casual blazer
Amazon
The classic collar and lapel mean you can layer this over a button-up for an interview or over a band tee for a more casual look.

Promising review: "I LOVE this blazer! Great quality and got many compliments the first day I wore it when I rolled up the sleeves, paired it with a pair of distressed skinny jeans, a deep V-neck white tee and pointed flats. Very cute boyfriend blazer. I’m buying one in every color available!" — Sarah Compton

Get it from Amazon for $26.68+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in 10 colors).
22
A bold open-front cardigan
Amazon
You can toss this on over leggings, jeans, a skirt or even a dress. It's so cozy, you might not even want to change into PJs at the end of the day.

Promising review: "This sweater is very soft, warm and cozy. I like it so much I bought a second and will probably buy a third." — Jessica Carlson

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in 25 colors and patterns).
23
A boxy linen pocket dress
Happy Made Design / Etsy
This really gives you a blank slate to build off of. Pair it with your chunky gold jewelry, platform clogs or bamboo bucket bag — you name it.

Happy Made is a Scandinavian Etsy shop that specializes in all things linen. If you like the simplicity of this dress, check out their overalls, off-the-shoulder tops, dusters and tapered trousers, too.

Promising review: "This dress is so fine I have ordered more. It's simple but very smart-looking, the workmanship is perfection, and the fabric is top of the line. Anna was easy and accessible to work with. I had the length changed to ankle length and it's so cool and comfortable." — neva tiption

Get it from Happy Made on Etsy for $107.65 (available in sizes S-2XL and in 20 colors).
24
A pair of cropped Everlane wide-leg pants
Everlane
The trendy cut, massive pockets (four!) and high-quality cotton construction will make sure these become your favorite (and go-to) pants as soon as they arrive.

Promising review: "I’ve honestly been searching my whole life for that one style of pants that I can buy over and over again. At last, I’ve found them! These pants are so comfortable, stylish and they fit like a glove. Needless to say, I have them in three colors. I’ll continue buying these year after year. *P.S. I have these in two different sizes. I recommend sizing down one size for a more fitted feel and staying true to size for a more relaxed fit. Both are great." — KLMO

Get them from Everlane for $68 (available in sizes 00-16 in short and regular and in four colors).
25
A basic Universal Standard tee
Universal Standard
Made with ultra-soft Peruvian cotton, stovepipe sleeves and a curved hem that ensures it's not too long or short, this shit is basically engineered for the absolute perfect fit.

Promising review: "Great fabric, great quality, great fit, great colors — I live in these T-shirts and I love them so much. I think I may have over 20!" — Elisabeth C.

PS: Check out their recycling program to save serious $$$ on your next order!

Get it from Universal Standard for $50 (available in sizes 00–40 and in 14 colors).
26
A casual raglan top
Amazon
Not only do the lace sleeves allow for ample airflow (if that's something your pits could use), but it also adds some dimension to an otherwise basic top that works with all kinds of bottoms.

Promising review: "I LOVE this top! I have it in white, green and mint and will be buying more colors! It's not only super comfortable but it's adorable, classy and looks great dressed up or paired with a pair of jeans! Do yourself a favor and buy it!" — Nicki D

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes S-XXL and in 19 colors).
27
A faux suede moto jacket
Amazon
You can wear this with anything.

Promising review: "I could've gone one size smaller if I wanted it more fitted but I like a loose feel. I love the buttery soft material and feel like a runway model in this jacket... I get so many compliments every time I wear it! I now have brown, burgundy, rose pink and can't wait to get the dark-spotted one too!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $22.09+ (available in sizes XS-XL and in nine colors).
28
A lantern sleeve top
The loose, oversized fit of this top makes it both exceptionally comfy and versatile.

Promising review: "I first got the black sweater but then ended up getting the red and green one too. Looks absolutely fantastic tucked into a high-waisted skirt. I'll definitely scoop up any new colors they release. I've washed and dried 'em a lot with absolutely no issues. They're high quality for sure and they hold up really well. Very easy to dress up or down and really warm for the winter. I get compliments on them constantly. Completely worth buying, they're a staple in my wardrobe now." — Lisa

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in three colors).
