28 Pieces Of Clothing Reviewers Are Buying In Multiple Colors

A boxy linen pocket dress

Happy Made Design / Etsy

This really gives you a blank slate to build off of. Pair it with your chunky gold jewelry, platform clogs or bamboo bucket bag — you name it.Happy Made is a Scandinavian Etsy shop that specializes in all things linen. If you like the simplicity of this dress, check out their overalls, off-the-shoulder tops, dusters and tapered trousers, too.: "This dress is so fine I have ordered more. It's simple but very smart-looking, the workmanship is perfection, and the fabric is top of the line. Anna was easy and accessible to work with. I had the length changed to ankle length and it's so cool and comfortable." — neva tiption



Get it from Happy Made on Etsy for $107.65 (available in sizes S-2XL and in 20 colors).