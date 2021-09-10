Toddler Survives 4th-Floor Fall Thanks To A Clothesline

Vicente Méndez via Getty Images The toddler was treated for scratches after hitting the metal bar of a clothesline.

A toddler survived a fall from a fourth-floor window after hitting the metal bar of a clothesline that directed him into a net above another laundry-drying area.

The 2-year-old, named Santino, was treated for scratches after the plunge from a window at his home in Palma on the Spanish island of Mallorca on Monday night, reported the Diario de Mallorca.

“It was a miracle,” the toddler’s mother, Débora, told Ultima Hora on Wednesday.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud bang and the child’s screams, and found the boy sitting on the ground. A net put up by a resident to shield drying clothes cushioned the impact, they told Diario de Mallorca.