26 Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

A loose and flowy oversized cotton jumpsuit that will have you feeling like you’re dancing at Woodstock.
A ruffled wrap dress so you can flit and flirt about to your heart’s content.
A crop top with a twist (literally), so you can change it up from your simple tees every once in a while.
The one-and-done MVP of your summer wardrobe
It's available in sizes S–3X and 31 colors/styles.
Promising review:
"This jump suit fits perfect it’s not too loose and not too tight. It’s light weight and comfortable with a little stretch! For size reference I’m 5’4” and 130 lbs and got a small!" — Ashlee
A pleated tennis skirt because it's so cute and comfy you'll want to wear it all the time
It's available in sizes XXS–XXL and 28 colors.
Promising review:
"Yall get this skirt. I love it so much! It’s so comfortable and versatile. The material is thick and breathable. I went biking in this skirt and the shorts underneath never rolled up and made things uncomfortable. I need this company to make a dress with the same material!!!" — K Sto
A pair of chunky hoop earrings
Promising review:
This is my third pair of Pavoi earrings. I wear them all the time, and they never get discolored or hurt my ears. The gold plating is done really well. I get compliments all the time!" — Steph
A running short featuring a zippered pocket
It's available in sizes XS–3X and 30 colors,
Promising review:
"DO NOT WALK….RUN! Better than all my lululemon shorts EASILY! These shorts look great while being so comfortable. I do CrossFit and I felt covered the whole time, but didn’t feel like I was being suffocated, the fabric is so breathable the zipper is a perfect size, I love everything about these shorts. I can not recommend them enough. I’ve told everyone who will listen, these are THE shorts every woman needs." — MadelineVanHoose
A comfy shirred blouse
It's available in sizes XS–5X and 42 colors.
Promising review:
"Wanted something professional enough to wear during online teaching yet comfortable enough to hide COVID weight. I carry my weight in my belly, have always had curvy hips & a round bottom. If you do not want to draw attention to the belly, this top tapers at that spot but shirring helps hide it a bit. Material is stretchy. I am a 36C & bought a large. Fits PERFECTLY! Has plenty of space on top if you are a bit bustier." — Letitia Madrigal
A smocked mini dress with flowy balloon sleeves
It's available in sizes XS–XL and 14 colors.
Promising review:
"Great quality and style. You can wear it backwards too. You can also cover the back by not knotting it in the back as shown in the style. There are so many ways to style it if you get creative with it. It is stretchy around the neckline and back skirt and will likely fit you if you go based on the suggested measurements.The dress is not seethrough and the fabric and stitch quality is great. I also added shoulder padding to give the dress more character and a fancier touch." — Katie
A retro-inspired bathing suit
It's available in sizes S–3X and 24 print and color combinations.
Promising review:
"Plus Size Queens, YOU NEED THIS BIKINI!💖I absolutely love this bikini! It looks so good, and you can mix and match so much with it! The bottoms are truly high waisted! Also pro tip if you need more coverage around the belly and thighs like me just turn the swim bottoms backwards! 😉 NO ONE WILL EVER KNOW BUT YOU! Plus it make your booty pop in all the right way 🍑 since you don't have so much coverage! Try it for yourself and see what you think! love the navy blue and white! I have had it a year and it still looks great! ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️" — jojo
A loose and flowy oversized cotton jumpsuit
It's available in sizes XS–5X and 25 colors/styles.
Promising review:
"Oh my Lord!!! This is by far my new favorite clothing item. It is everything I expected. I ordered the black to hide a multitude of Georgia COVID fat, and believe me it did not disappoint. I ordered the 3x. The fabric quality is awesome and the Boho comfortable vibe is just what I was looking for. I Love, love, love this item and when I loose this weight, Oh yeah....going to accessorize with a fabulous belt!" — Luvgsus
A pair of cargo-style joggers
They are available in sizes XS–3X and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"Bought these pants to work in, needed something lightweight, with ample and secure pockets. They have exceeded my expectations so much so that after I received my first pair, went back to order three more. I needed a pant that I would not trip over the bottoms, that dried fast and stayed up not sliding down my behind every time I had to bend over. With the wide elastic waist band, and the tie these stay put. The zippered pockets allow me to keep my vehicle keys, money secured, and the side cargo pockets with velcro closures keep my cellphone safe and clean. Most of all they are COMFORTABLE, and wash up really nice. I wash in cold and line dry and they dry fast. I am never working in hot jeans again! I will buy more of these, LOVE THEM!" — Cleanup63
A high-neck thong bodysuit to bring on hot girl summer
It's available in sizes S–XXL and 18 colors.
Promising review:
"It took me a couple of tries to get the sizing right but eventually I got it. This fabric is like a swimsuit fabric. It's stretchy and silky. It is not cotton. I prefer this type of fabric because it feels nice against the skin and looks sleek (no wrinkling). I plan to wear these with jeans, shorts, or jogger pants. I loved it so much I purchased it in black and white (white is a bright white not ivory so that's good!). It's trending right now and a really great price point. Buy it, you won't be disappointed!" — Anonymou5
A henley waffle-fabric tunic
It's available in sizes XS–XL and 29 colors.
Promising review:
"Very soft and comfortable. It's been great for a spring shirt at work. It looks good hanging loose or tucked in. The buttons are a nice touch, to be buttoned or unbutton a few, nice with jeans or dress pants, and for layering." — lavylou
A crop top sports bra
It's available in sizes XS–XL and 15 colors.
Promising review:
"I was looking for a Lululemon align tank dupe and this is it! I’m honestly surprised this top hasn’t gotten more attention because it is such a gem!! I love activewear and I’m very impressed by the quality of this top for the price. The fabric is so soft stretchy and opaque yet sleek enough where it won’t pill. The fabric hugs me in and doesn’t gape at my waist (26”) so hopefully it won’t stretch over time. The seams themselves are different but they are positioned exactly the same as the align tank. I’m 5’6 and this top hits me right above my waist so I can comfortably wear high waisted leggings/pants without a ton of midriff being exposed. There is a lot of structure to the top which aids in providing medium support and functionality to the top even without adjustable straps. I’m hoping the straps won’t stretch out but the bra band inside is tight yet comfortable. Even the foam cups are nice! I am just so in love with the sweet heart neck line and sleek silhouette and I’m very pleased with this purchase😁 This is a great staple piece for anyone who’s ballin on a budget. Do not hesitate to buy this top!" — Allie
A ruffled wrap dress
It's available in sizes S–XL and 26 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"I don’t think I’ve come across an article of clothing that I’ve loved so much in my life until now!! I feel it fits true to size and the price is great.These are the best dresses to wear when: you want to look cute, are in a rush, don’t know what to wear, want something you could either dress up or down, or just want to wear something that’s plain comfortable! I wear one of these dresses at least once a week. What’s nice about it being a dress that ties is that it looks great around your waist, and (for those with smaller-moderate cup sizes) you can adjust the coverage of your cleavage by wearing a bra or no bra with it.
It’s truly amazing how VERSATILE this dress is. By now I’ve bought four different colors, and I’ll honestly probably buy more lol." — Mariah
A wide-brim straw hat that protects you from the sun
It's available in 20 colors.
Promising review:
"Let me start off by staying I've never been a beach hat type person.... until now! I love this hat!!! When I bought it I wasn't sure if I could pull it off. (You know, it looks good on others but not so good on me.) Well, I just got back from Belize and this hat was amazing. I love how adjustable it is. I was able to comfortably wear it while riding a golf cart, all day at the beach, and even out on a kayak without it blowing off or being too tight. And it was just the right coverage for me. Enough to protect my sensitive eyes and fair skin from the sun yet not so large that it was in the way. I wore it much more than I thought I would because it was so useful, cute and comfortable! Great buy." — Amazon customer
A floral cover-up that's the summertime equivalent of your favorite cardigan layer
It's available in sizes S–3X and 45 styles.
Promising review:
"I am so big into this kimono look. I now have four of them, all in different colors and lengths. I got the XXXL just to be on the safe side, and there is plenty of fabric if I want to cross the front and belt it. It falls to mid thigh in the back (the front curves upward). The first time I wore it I got a LOT of compliments on it. I am very, very happy with this!" — annieb
A Hawaiian shirt
It's available in men's sizes S–3X and 23 styles.
Promising review:
"I mean what can I say, I’m comfy, the shirt just flows. Those top three buttons are N/A for me but that’s by choice, as you can see buttons undone means you’re having fun, and I’ll tell you one thing it’s hard for something to fit me right but this one was perfect. I’m 5’9” 230 lbs got cannons for arms and just a smidge bigger than softballs for shoulders and my torso is thick and wide like your aunts azz and the shirt still felt great! Definitely would recommend boys, ballin on a budget!!" — Amazon customer
A crop top with a twist (literally)
It's available in sizes XS–XL and 42 colors/styles.
Promising review:
"Maybe because it’s 2021, maybe it’s because I’m in my mid-40s and have stopped caring, or maybe I’m having my midlife crisis thanks to COVID quarantines…but these crops are pretty much all I wore during the summer (I work from home). I’m a 16 top, so I got a 2XL to play it safe…and it was perfect! I bought the mustard, maroon, olive, pastel pink, pastel green, light gray, white, and the light gray and white striped!! When I tell you they were my staple shirt this summer, I’m not kidding. The fabric is a cotton blend (not the sheer, polyester stuff), and they are soft and not too thick (not thin/flimsy fabric at all). They don’t shrink in the wash if you follow the directions (hang dry). They do show mid-drift, mostly when you raise your arms, but honestly…no one is really paying attention, right? Buy the crop top! Wear the crop top!" — Monipenny
A smocked midi dress
It's available in sizes S–XXL and 26 colors/styles.
Promising review:
"Best summer dress I own. Exactly what I was looking for. It's long, flowy, the bottom isn’t see-through and the top is completely ruched all the way around so I don’t have to wear a bra with it. The shoulder ties make it extra cute and allows for lots of adjustability. I originally ordered an xl, but it was pretty big, ordered a large which is what I normally would order and its perfect." — MGTX
An on-point workout set
It's available in sizes XS–L and 17 colors.
Promising review:
"One of Amazon's best sweat-proof, and squat-proof gym set yet! Coming from a picky shopper and nonstop returner like me, let me just say this workout set is phenomenal! I want to try the beige/lighter colors to see if it’s as good as the olive green (the one I’m wearing in the pics) but I definitely recommend giving this set a try! The color (olive green) exceeded my expectations. I did a three+ hour leg workout (including an hour of cardio) and literally no stain of sweat showed! No camel toe either!" — K
A wrap bodycon dress to wear when you want to look and feel good
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and 45 colors/prints.
Promising review: "
I loved everything about this dress! The material looks and feels like a shirt, but not see through or too thin! Very comfortable. Sexy! I love the way it fits. I can’t see a single belly roll even though I normally would. I would buy this dress again in a different color!!! Really boosted my confidence!" — Logan
A scalloped bikini set
It's available in sizes S–XL and seven colors.
Promising review:
"I have never felt so cute in a bathing suit! Omg! This is so perfect!!! It feels like it was made for me!! I’m about 5’4, normally a small top, 34-36B cup and a 4/6 bottoms... I ordered a medium and it was perfection!" — Cat G
A smocked midi dress with frilly flutter sleeves
It's available in sizes S–XL and 25 colors.
Promising review:
"Love this dress to the moon and to Saturn. Always get compliments and it is so comfortable. I love the fabric, the smocked bodice, the flowy skirt, the high back, just yes yes yes." — Sakuno-chan
A pair of biker shorts that deliver in all the right ways
They are available in sizes XS–3X and 16 colors/styles.
Promising review:
"These are absolutely PERFECT! I love these an will be buying so many more pairs! They are super comfy and the fabric has a really nice stretch to it. I have a Galaxy S9 and it fits my phone 100% in the pocket with no issues. I have thicker thighs as well and the fabric feels like it isn't going to totally wear out within a few months of wearing them because it is more of a spandex type material on the outside. Luckily, they are super breathable and were perfect for the hot day that I was wearing them. Can't be more happy!" — Cupcake Neko
A pair of water shoes designed for future beach trips
They are available in sizes 4–13.5 and 44 colors/styles.Promising review:
"I bought these shoes a couple of years ago before a river hike. UM THESE ARE AWESOME. They lasted a long time and the only reason I bought these yellow ones were because I wanted a new color haha. My older pair did start to wear out in the toes from scraping them on rocks and such when hiking but still no holes in them. These shoes feel like socks but with enough of a sole that you can walk on gravel with no problem. It really is like walking barefoot. Also, these are the only water shoes that I have worn that do NOT let a bunch of debris into the shoe making you constantly have to take it off to empty it or just deal with the irritant. You can play on the beach with minimal sand stuck between your toes. Thoroughly impressed by that. So with that, I do recommend if you are a half size to size down so they are snug, otherwise the sock like ability to keep stuff out might not work so well." — Samantha Lindsey
A pair of polarized sunglasses with a retro-chic polygon shape
Promising review:
"Always a 5-star product. I'm a repeat customer. I really like Sojos sunglasses because they are sturdy, fashionable, cool, well made, and great quality. I get a lot of compliments every time I wear them. The mirror ones are my favorite . Good sun protection. I'll keep buying more for sure." — princesita
A chic mini dress
It's available in sizes S–XL and 33 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"You need this dress in every color. You would not believe how many compliments I received on this dress!! I literally sent the link to five other women the night of this event. I will order more patterns of this dress for sure! I’m overall happy with this purchase." — Samantha Cockerham