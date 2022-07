26 Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

A crop top sports bra

It's available in sizes XS–XL and 15 colors."I was looking for a Lululemon align tank dupe and this is it! I’m honestly surprised this top hasn’t gotten more attention because it is such a gem!! I love activewear and I’m very impressed by the quality of this top for the price. The fabric is so soft stretchy and opaque yet sleek enough where it won’t pill. The fabric hugs me in and doesn’t gape at my waist (26”) so hopefully it won’t stretch over time. The seams themselves are different but they are positioned exactly the same as the align tank. I’m 5’6 and this top hits me right above my waist so I can comfortably wear high waisted leggings/pants without a ton of midriff being exposed. There is a lot of structure to the top which aids in providing medium support and functionality to the top even without adjustable straps. I’m hoping the straps won’t stretch out but the bra band inside is tight yet comfortable. Even the foam cups are nice! I am just so in love with the sweet heart neck line and sleek silhouette and I’m very pleased with this purchase😁 This is a great staple piece for anyone who’s ballin on a budget. Do not hesitate to buy this top!" — Allie