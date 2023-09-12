32 Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories Reviewers In Their 40s Love

Popular items from this list:
- A pair of ultra high-rise Levi’s jeans
- Cushionaire slides made to fit your feet like a glove
- Some baggy overalls
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A pair of ultra high-rise Levi's jeans
See how these look on one plus-size reviewer on TikTok.
"My favorite jeans of all time. High waisted Levi’s are so comfy, so high quality, so adorable…my daughter stole mine and I had to buy another pair. She is 27, I am 49. These jeans rock a multitude of generations and body types.
The dark wash is my favorite and they are a thick denim, cool button fly and not much stretch. Levi’s will never go out of style." — patrice hedrick
"Was debating on whether to return these but the wash is unique! The more I wear them, the more I love them. I’m in my 40s and I feel like these look timeless and vintage all at the same time.
" — Jbj
And a pair of pull-on Levi's jeans with all the comfort of leggings
: "I have now bought four pairs of these. They look like 'real' jeans
(the material is woven, not knit) but the elastic waist makes them extra comfortable. I'm in my forties, I've had two kids, and I usually wear an 18 in jeans. I'm an 18 in these. I have gotten the long inseam on them all, and it hits the top of my foot. I can roll it up for a shorter/summer look. I like them more snug. Wear/care: I wash these in cold and dry them in the dryer. If they shrunk at all, it wasn't noticeable. Cons: the only thing these are missing is front pockets, but for this price and for how much I love them, it isn't a dealbreaker. There are functional back pockets that can hold my phone.
" — A. Mather
Get it from Amazon for $7.58+
(available in sizes 2–28, three inseams, and 17 colors).
Cushionaire slides made to fit your feet like a glove
"I have high arches and have developed something like plantar fasciitis now that I'm in my mid-40s.
Didn't want to spend the money on the comparable Birkenstocks, even though I highly trust that brand. So glad I tried these first! Can't believe the price. And when I can't stand being barefoot or any other shoes...these are my go-to. Wonderful!" — DB
Some baggy overalls
"This is SO cute! I’m 5’5” — also of note, I’m in my mid-40s. I ordered a small and it fits great. I love it so much I wanted to be sure it got 5 stars. It looks more like linen, but without the wrinkle factor. Really nice material.
It’s supposed to be baggy but it is super cute, and I feel great in it. As mentioned, I’m in my 40s. I wanted something comfy but not frumpy
, something that wouldn’t embarrass my kids, but my husband would like too. This is perfect. The navy is brighter than a normal navy, but it’s a beautiful dark blue." — Amazon Customer
A tie-front midi dress with a small mid-section cutout
"A good fit for a mom of two in her 40s. No bra needed with the navy flower print. I thought it was a good casual and comfortable dress, but my husband said 'damn!' when he opened the door so it was more of a winner than I thought! LOL." — Jessica S
"I love the shape this dress gives me, and it makes your cleavage look amazing. There's extra fabric left on the side boobs for me, but if you are full-breasted it might look better on you. I didn't need a slip for mine and the length is comfortable for my nerves. The fabric is sturdy but light enough for mid-summer. If you're looking for a dress that is a bit different and sexy...this is your dress!!
" — Sarah Fischer
Get it from Amazon for $33.96
(available in sizes S–XL and 28 colors).
Naturalizer ankle strap sandals
"Soft cushion on the heel. Beautiful color, not too high but good for an evening out
since I don’t usually wear heels anymore in my late 40s. At 25, I could have worn these all day. I have a wider shorter foot and a 7.5 fit my wider foot fine. This was worth the extra money for a quality heel I can use many times." — AS
Get them from Amazon for $99.95+
(available in sizes 4–13, including wide and narrow sizes, and 32 styles).
A flow-y pair of palazzo pants
"These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off!
They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." — Nash
"I got these in red to wear to DisneyWorld. They arrived better than expected. These pants are a flowy, heavier rayon/poly, wider legs, with a bit of structure at the waist. Since there's no stretch, I ordered up a size. I should have stayed with my usual size though, because ordering a size up makes them longer in length and I'm barely 5'4. They are warm enough with tights underneath for January mornings at Disney in Florida, but light enough for late spring in Japan
. For reference I'm a 42-year-old mother
, usually wear 0-2 pants [and ordered a small]." — Mrs. 髙﨑
A pair of bestselling Spanx faux leather leggings
These tend to fit small due to the compression, so you may want to size up in these, especially if you're usually between sizes. I have these exact leggings and am usually between a medium and large, and the large fits me comfortably with just the right level of tightness.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga
says, "I splurged on these, and I don't know why I waited so long! They're super soft on the inside, edgy on the outside, and just freakin' fabulous.
: "A 40-year-old here...these are amazing. I ordered a size small, and was afraid because they looked soooo small out of the bag, but let me tell you, they [look great]. Sooo in love with these!!!
" — Leslie P.
"I absolutely love these and I am so glad I added them to my wardrobe. I dress them with a blouse and heels, T-shirt and tennis shoes, or button-up and flat. There's so many possibilities.
I love the look and feel. The support is amazing. I'm 42-years-old." — Vera M.
A strappy, classic bodycon mini dress
"A dress that celebrates a woman's shape/age. The length is amazing
: short in the front and longer in the back so you can bend over without flashing the world, and the front is long enough so you can sit comfortably. This dress is super sexy
, but [still conservative enough for me]. Got a TON of compliments from men and women all night. PS: I am 41 years old and this dress is still appropriate for my age but also would look super cute on a 20-something-year-old girl. Very versatile." — Cree Cree
"Wow! I love this dress! I am 40, and this dress looks amazing. It’s a thick fabric, compression-like, but comfortable.
I am 5'1 and it fits perfectly above the knee. I am a 36 DD/DDD and the top fits great. I purchased the medium and will definitely be buying in another color." — L.I
A pair of high-waisted bike shorts with over 58,000+ 5-star ratings
I have these!! As someone with a bigger butt, hips, and thighs but a smaller waist, it can be so hard to find running shorts that are comfortable
"I’ve struggled with thigh chafing all my life. I’m now 45. I just went on hot humid 3-mile run and complete comfort with no ride up. Ordering in all colors and tossing my old running shorts!" — Amazon Customer
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21 sneakers
!Promising review:
"Okay, so I've never been a runner. I'm very athletic and have been since I was a child, but running was never my thing. Now in my 40s I decided to give it a go — a very slow go — and it is painful. A close friend of mine told me that the pain i was experiencing was due to my terrible running shoes. She suggested Brooks. I am now IN LOVE with these shoes. Hands-down, the best workout shoe I have ever owned. As long as Brooks keeps up this kind of quality, they have a client for life." — Rachel Collett
Get them from Amazon for $68.25+
(available in sizes 5–13, including narrow and wide sizes, and in 24 colors). You can find a version available in men's sizes here
.
Plus, a pair of no-tie Lock Laces
"Purchased two pairs for my running shoes (49-year-old male). They work very well, have put a bunch of miles on them. No more tying/untying, just slip on. I like how they keep unified tension across the entire laces from top to bottom.
I have had no issues with the lace lock at all, it snapped in well." — Scott
A fully lined one-piece swimsuit
: "Well made, accurate sizing, and CUTE! Every influencer was right, this was a perfect fit! I’m in my 40s. Comfortable to get on and wear!
I ordered my usual size with no problem and the suit came in quickly." — Sabian
Aerothotic flip-flops because yes, flip-flops can go hand-in-hand with comfort
These have the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance
"200 dollars for tennis shoes and inserts — my feet hurt. [Paid way less] for cute flip-flops and my feet felt FANTASTIC! I walked on average 6 miles per day, and my plantar and spurs NEVER hurt AT ALL!! Best investment ever! I'm in my late 40s and overweight — highly recommend for anyone with plantar and/or spur issues!" — Amy1970
And Vionic orthotic sandals
These also have the APMA Seal of Acceptance
!Promising review:
"I purchased these because I stand on concrete all day at work. I was also getting ready to go to Universal Studios for the day. I have had these shoes for a week now. I walked from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. at night non-stop at Universal and never had a problem. I'm 45. My 21-year-old daughter had her Vans on and had sore feet by 2 p.m.
I'm definitely buying another pair." — Melissa A
A pair of period-proof underwear
They're ideal for overnight protection (you can pair them with a pad if you have a heavy flow) and for people who are worried about leakage during sports or physical activities. Also, unlike your regular undies, you don't have to scrub the blood out of these. They're designed so it rinses right out in the sink with soap and warm water
and can get tossed in the washer and dryer from there. Psst — reviewers love these undies, but suggest sizing up
"I'm sold. I can't believe I spent so many years worrying and dealing with stained sheets. Since I turned 40+, my periods are so heavy and intense, I had double pads and a towel under me in bed.
The first night I had a night pad and these on. It didn't matter that I bled beyond the pad, these underwear absorbed the overflow and protect my bed.
It was the first time in years I could sleep peacefully. I'm getting more." — Mascarade
And a five-pack of wedgie-proof cotton underwear
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
says, "I own these, which is why I can very confidently vouch for the 'wedgie-proofness' of them. They are snug and comfy and truly don't budge, even though I am very squirm-y and change positions on the couch every eight minutes. These are also phenomenal for running and workouts
"Look, I'm in my 40s now and a little curvy and I need underwear that fits and does not ride up in crevices every time I move or be so big I have to tuck them into my pants waist. This underwear fits perfectly and they are comfortable. They stay in place and do not look like granny panties.
" — Wife/Mom/Friend
A popular pair of high-waisted trousers
Promising reviews:
"I love the fabric and the fit. I'm 48-years-old, and when I tried these on, my daughters exclaimed, 'Who's she?' 'Wow mom!'
and other niceties. These pants made me feel good. I think they could dress up or down. They're quite comfortable. I wore them to work and got compliments from each of my three coworkers. I will definitely being buying more in other colors. They're cute as can be." — Redd =)
A pair of blue light–blocking glasses
"Taking preventative measures for this 45-year-old's eyeballs.
If I can take a small step to prevent my 'balls from taking any unnecessary blue light off the computer and phone, which I gaze at as the day is long...why not try and hopefully I've made a good choice here. I do really like how they look on me. Nerdy but sexpot at the same time." — ashley miller
"At 36 years old with historically 20/20 vision, I thought my eyes were aging and I needed reading glasses
. Then my mom pointed out that I was squinting at my computer specifically. Turns out, I just can’t handle the blue light at night. Got these glasses, and BAM! Problem solved.
Now my whole face can relax when I use my computer at night. My other devices have a nighttime setting that changed everything to a yellow light, but my computer doesn’t have that option, and these glasses are perfect." — Sarahshmara
And a delicate eyeglass chain
"I am always misplacing my glasses. I used to joke that I needed one of those chains for them so I wouldn’t lose them at night when we are watching TV. I’m only in my 40s, but I’m constantly having to look for my glasses.
I thought about getting a chain for them to solve the problem, but I was worried I wouldn’t find anything that wouldn’t make me look like an old librarian. Surprisingly, I came across these. They look exactly as pictured on the screen. They are dainty and pretty, but still get the job done.
I would definitely order these again if I was in need of another." — Phoenix Tyler
A button-down polka-dot midi dress
Promising reviews:
"Adorable dress at an amazing price!
Normally dresses won’t fit my waist if they fit my hips, but this one is cut great. Perfect length for this 45-year-old mama. And no cleavage showing. Very comfortable." — kp
"I’ve never ordered a dress online, but the price and reviews were too good...and I agree!
I was looking for a modern Gwen Stefani 'Don’t Speak' dress and this fit the bill! I live in Houston, Texas, where it’s hot as HELL and this fabric will be perfect. It’s not see-through and comes with a cute, matching, fabric tie belt." — Danielle Selner
Water-resistant Dr. Scholl's slip-on sneakers
"These are my new favorite shoes. I'm over 40 with tired sore feet and these are sooo comfortable and stylish enough for me to still have a lil' flavor in my style!!
I own two colors (gray suede and black python) and now I want them all!! Worth the money. True to size for me." — Karisa
"Travel tested and approved
— LOVE!! My hairdresser friend recommended these since she’s always on her feet. They were so reasonable so I ordered them for my South Africa honeymoon trip. They were INCREDIBLE!!! My feet never hurt, and I walked a ton of miles in them.
They also went with a ton of outfits, so I was very happy!!! I highly recommend!" — Leah Gwin Hoefling
A slightly cropped half-zip pullover
Promising reviews:
"I am 40, and sometimes buying more on-trend clothes is intimidating as you never know how it will look on a more mature body structure. I was nervous, but so happy I got this sweatshirt. It is so soft and cozy. It is cropped but still hits the hips in the right spot." — Weiseones
A pair of compression gloves
: "I am in my forties and was recently diagnosed with osteoarthritis in my hands and feet. Total bummer. I don’t want to take medication unless absolutely necessary, so I have been searching out other forms of relief from the pain and stiffness. I added these compression gloves to the mix, and they are very helpful. The gloves have a good range of motion and provide great compression support.
They have been especially helpful when I do yard work, and I also plan to use them for an interior painting project. It’s very hot where I live, so I don’t currently wear them every day. However, I know I will wear them frequently during fall and winter. Highly recommend for anyone looking for medication alternatives to arthritis!
" — cb4iast8
And a compression foot sleeve
"I'm in my late 40s and I have been experiencing plantar fasciitis since the beginning of 2020. I spent money on gel arch supports and heel inserts specifically for plantar fasciitis. The inserts have kept me from dying, but the heel pain is still around — so much so that when I get up in the mornings, it takes a bit for me to walk 'normal' due to the pain.
I couldn't put up with it any more and two days ago, I researched Amazon for the highest rated 'plantar fasciitis' solution and found these socks. I put them on immediately (not tight at all). I was sitting for about an hour doing some work on the computer then got up to do some things around the house. I was SHOCKED (I'm not kidding about my reaction) that the pain was barely there
. I got up 'quickly' and walked as if the heels of my feet had not been killing me but only two hours earlier! I'd say that the improvement from pain to less pain so far is at about 60% better — maybe even higher." — Patita
Sweat-wicking pajamas for hot sleepers
"These are the ones I have been searching for! I have not been sweating at all since I started wearing them (I'm 49 and get hot flashes during the night)
or at least waking up with damp clothes. The only thing I don't like is that they take forever to air dry because of the pocket construction. Other than that they seem well made and are super comfortable! I'm getting a second pair so I can rotate them for plenty of drying time
." — Greg Ruth
A comfortable loungewear set perfect for WFH life
Promising reviews:
"This product gets a triple A+! And I'm a tough critic. I bought the dark gray as a gift for a 40-something mother. She was THRILLED.
So much so that I bought the light green for Valentines Day and am going to pick up more colors for future special days. The fit is like tailor-made, true to size. The length is just right, not too long like in the product pictures. Construction is flawless. Fabric is comfy and durable
. Have rarely been this thrilled with a clothing product. I would have expected to pay at least three times the price." — NSF
"This outfit is something else! I’m three weeks post-endometriosis surgery and am still wear these every day, this is why now I have four sets.
Would buy every color if I could. Acceptable as outside clothes (I’ve driven carpool) and as pajamas. If I get cold I wear the duster, if I get hot I take it off. It’s a win-win. These are ribbed and soft material. I am 43-years-old, 5'9 (perfect length for taller gals)." — Kristen Sawdust
Spiral hair ties stronger than the average ponytail holder
Note that while some thick-haired reviewers love these, others say they're relatively small and better suited for thinner hair.Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.Promising review:
"I never would have believed that these work as well as they do! I have thick, heavy hair. I've used all types of hair things in my life (40+ years old). Most give me a headache, fall out, or just aren't strong enough. These tiny little things hold ALL day and don't pinch or tug. I'm a convert!
Definitely going to buy more in different colors." — S W
Skechers sport sandals
Psst: They're machine-washable.
!Promising reviews:
"Honest review: I'm 45 and have always worn heels or fashion-type sandals, but due to pretty extensive injuries, I needed to change that and decided to try these. I was nervous they wouldn't look good, but I love them! Still cute and so comfortable, and I didn't have to break them in. They would look good with jeans and a dress; I tried with both." —c
And another Skechers fave
!Promising reviews:
"Great fit and superb comfort! They’re super cute and they look great on me at the age of 44.
Everyone I come across thinks that they look super cute. I wear shoes from an 8.5 to 9, most times closer to a 9. For this shoe I got the 9 and it fit perfectly." — Renee
"I have horrible back pain if I don’t wear the right shoes, but these were perfect.
Super cute and stylish with a doable price. It took no time to break in the shoe for me and I walked about 15–20 miles a day in them." — Loves Shoes!
A lightweight pair of opaque leggings
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga
says, "I have these leggings and can confirm they are soft, not too thick, and are not at all see through. In fact, the only thing I asked for a few Christmases ago was three pairs of these leggings — and urged my mom to get them for my sisters as well. I'm a big fan!"Promising review:
"I love these Santina leggings. I first purchased the capri type in the summer. They are very breathable and super stretchy and form-fitting. It's like walking around naked.
What I really want to talk about is how soft they are. O M G !!!!! Sometimes I will just find myself rubbing my legs... sooooooo soft!!!!! I own both sizes available. Both fit! I prefer the larger size as I am a 43-year-old mother of two. I opt for the smaller size when I'm wearing a more form-fitting top." — Nicchi
Finally, a gorgeous ribbed knit tunic
This would also look so cute with the pull-on Levi's jeans
mentioned earlier!Promising reviews:
"Long enough to cover your rear. Pair with a killer pair of ankle booties and a long necklace and it’s ready for a night out
for the 40-something-year-old." — Amazon Customer
"Honestly, one of the best Amazon purchases I’ve made to date.
And that’s saying a lot because I basically buy everything I own from here. I’m not proud of it...but ya girl is busy. Buy the sweater. Thank me later. This is such a nice-fitting, high-quality top for the price.
An Instagram influencer I follow posted about this sweater so I decided to give it a shot — so glad I did!" — Leah
