Office-Friendly Clothes You Could Also Wear On The Weekend

Stylish dresses, skirts, pants and more that seamlessly transition from work to play.
Chantel Turner
Easily transition from the office to the weekend with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Verdusa-Womens-Lantern-Sleeve-Bodycon/dp/B09ZL965ZD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ab99d6e4b06594c1d3fdc4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="belted body-con dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ab99d6e4b06594c1d3fdc4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Verdusa-Womens-Lantern-Sleeve-Bodycon/dp/B09ZL965ZD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ab99d6e4b06594c1d3fdc4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">belted body-con dress</a>, this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SAFRISIOR-Oversized-Houndstooth-Knitted-Sleeveless/dp/B08JQZ3KTB?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ab99d6e4b06594c1d3fdc4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="over-sized sweater vest" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ab99d6e4b06594c1d3fdc4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SAFRISIOR-Oversized-Houndstooth-Knitted-Sleeveless/dp/B08JQZ3KTB?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ab99d6e4b06594c1d3fdc4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">over-sized sweater vest</a> and this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GGUHHU-Womens-Button-Rolled-Up-Sleeve/dp/B07NTWB6C6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ab99d6e4b06594c1d3fdc4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="calf-length button-down blouse" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ab99d6e4b06594c1d3fdc4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/GGUHHU-Womens-Button-Rolled-Up-Sleeve/dp/B07NTWB6C6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ab99d6e4b06594c1d3fdc4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">calf-length button-down blouse</a>.
If you’ve ever second-guessed after-work dinner plans because your outfit was all office and no fun, then you’re going to want to keep scrolling to the following list of clothing items that are far from the stuffy gray blazers and ill-fitting slacks that you might normally see in the workplace.

Find a curve-hugging pencil skirt made from a comfy stretch fabric, a vintage-inspired gingham dress and a silky satin button-up blouse that can be dressed up or down.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change and, unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

1
www.amazon.com
A sleeveless V-neck swing midi dress with pockets that's perfect for summer
Available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors and prints.

Promising review: "I've had this dress bouncing around in my cart for a long time. I kept adding it and then saving it for later worried it might not be a good quality. Finally I decided to give it a try and I'm so glad I finally did. It is so cute and versatile. I can wear this dress to work, to a classy date night with my husband, to a nice family function, or even to run errands with some summer sandals without looking over the top." — Jessie
$23.79+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A pair of stylish cotton belted linen pants with a relaxed fit
Available in sizes S–XL and 19 colors.

Promising review: "The fit is perfect! Very versatile, you can dress them up or casual or as beach coverup pants." — Briana Long
$23.99+ at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A high-waisted pleated maxi skirt with pockets
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors.

Promising review: "I love how the skirt looks. I often don’t tuck in my t-shirts and blouses but with this I can tuck it in and then put a cardigan with it and it looks very cute and professional. As a teacher, I love the versatility and fit of this piece." — Amazon customer
$30.89+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A mesh panel blouse with flowing bell-sleeves
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 42 colors.

Promising review: "This top is SO cute! It fits well and is a really lovely fabric that feels much more expensive than it is. The bell sleeves are fashionable and the price point can’t be beat! I highly recommend." — Caitlin Brewer
$19.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
An elegant belted body-con dress that can also be worn at special events
Available in sizes XS–5XL and 12 colors.

Promising review: "This dress was my last-minute purchase for my nephew's wedding. Everything about it was perfect. The compliments I received the entire night were amazing. Will definitely try another color. I loved it." — Soledad/Fidel
$19.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A sleeveless tank top with lace detail
Available in sizes S–XXXL and 36 colors.

Promising review: "This is a cute shirt! It is soft and has a nice stretch to it so you don't feel constricted. Overall, the shirt is very comfortable. It is not sheer at all. It seems true to size. It is a nice addition to my wardrobe!" — JR
$19.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A button-down blouse that's made from a cool, lightweight fabric
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 31 colors.

Promising review: "I love the texture of this shirt. It’s a lot like linen. It can be dressed up or down. A nice staple for the money." — Oklahoma
$19.99+ at Amazon
8
Mr Water New York / Etsy
A chic striped rainbow midi dress with puffed sleeves
Mr Water New York is an Asian American woman-owned small Etsy shop filled with unique, stylish and sometimes vintage-inspired pieces. This dress is available in sizes 00–12.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress!! I get so many compliments when I wear it and it’s truly one of a kind." — Victoria Kennedy
$89.00 at Etsy
9
Amazon
A sleeveless racerback tee that's both flattering and versatile
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors.

Promising review: "I really love the fit of these tanks on me. They are a super-soft thick but breathable material. I have ordered multiple colors at this point and have paired them in so many different ways. I love to wear them with long skirts for a more dressed-up look. They look great with shorts in the warm weather. I get hot very easily and although the material is warmer, I was super comfortable! These will be great for wintertime in New England as well because the fabric is thicker and more comfortable! These tanks are a good length and go great tucked in or over your bottoms." — Ashley Bonnett
$9.99+ at Amazon
10
Magic Linen
A loose linen dress that is functional and effortless
Magic Linen is a family-owned small business based in Lithuania that creates beautiful linen clothes and home products that are all Oeko-Tex certified, meaning they are free from harmful substances and chemicals. This dress is available in sizes XS–XXL.

Promising review: "This dress fits perfectly. I love the wide neckline and how it hangs. The pockets are my favorite." — Sherrice K.
$86 at Magic Linen
11
www.amazon.com
A stylish and breathable jumpsuit that you can pair with a blazer for meetings
Available in sizes S–3XL and in 31 colors.

Promising review: "It is made from good material and it is structured very well. Depending on the shoe and accessories, it can be dressed up or dressed down. When I need to be on a video conference with a client, I can easily throw on a blazer or cardigan. I think loose jumpsuits are cute." — shlynn
$19.99+ at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A vibrant velvet V-neck camisole that's reminiscent of the '90s.
Available in sizes XS–XL and 16 colors.

Promising review: "Absolutely incredible value for this super soft cami! The velvet stretch is perfect for a looser fit. Surprisingly very well made. I've seen versions of this camisole at Nordstrom for over $30! Such a good price — I'm stocking up now!" — Ethan B.
$14.99 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A knitted sweater-vest with an over-sized fit and tons of styling potential
Available in sizes S–L and 18 colors.

Promising review: "Love this! It fits perfect!! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. I was surprised at the quality of this item. This item is very trendy. I would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" — Amazon customer
$25.99+ at Amazon
14
J. Crew Factory
Linen cotton drawstring pants that look like denim but feel like pajamas
Available in sizes 00–24, in classic and petite and nine colors.

Promising review: "I love these pants so much. I bought dark blue in a store and loved it so much I ordered the chambray. They are super comfortable. They can be dressed down for errands or dressed up with a cute blouse for casual work days." — Miche
$34.50+ at J. Crew Factory (originally $69.50)
15
www.amazon.com
A must-have open-front blazer that can be both professional and casual
Available in sizes 4–22 and 29 colors.

Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised at how great it fit and felt. The material is soft and very stretchy. It gives you a lot of freedom with movement. Looks great dressed up or in dressed-down outfits. I'm very happy with this purchase." — AME139
$29.55+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A V-neck romper jumpsuit that's breathable, lightweight and incredible comfortable
Available in sizes S–XL and 26 colors.

Promising review: "I get compliments on this jumper every single time I wear it. I wear it alone with sandals, ankle boots, tennis shoes or heels. It can be dressed up or down. It looks great with an army type jacket or jean jacket. It really is just so cute and strangers come up to me and tell me how cute it is. And it is SO comfy. It feels like I'm wearing pajamas. I can wear it in the heat of the summer or spring and with a jacket. I really love this jumper. So much so, that I now own it in army green / olive, black and my original navy. It's well worth the price." — Rebecca G.
$25.99+ at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A high-waisted leopard skirt made from satin
Available in sizes S–XL.

Promising review: "I love the material of this skirt. It looks well made and doesn’t look cheap. You can dress it up or down. A very versatile piece to have in your closet." — Bargain shopper
$28.99 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A bell-sleeve embroidered tunic dress that can pair well with heels, flats or even boots
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in two colors.

Promising review: "I really do love this dress. (I got the black one with red floral embroidery.) I've worn it to dinner and on a cruise. I can probably wear it to a wedding or a beach party. You can dress it up with heels or wear flat sandals with it. I even wore it with my Chucks and it looked adorable. No accessorizing needed, but you can throw on a simple necklace and go. So easy! (Quality also seems good. Thick material = no bra necessary for me! Yay!!)" — Poupee Folle
$27.99+ at Amazon
19
Amazon
A calf-length button-down made from cotton that's roomy, stylish,and lightweight
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 10 colors.

Promising review: "Every time I wear this, I get compliments — and you will too! Would highly recommend this comfortable and very chic dress. 5/5 stars for sure!" — Kate
$30.88 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A super-stretchy pencil skirt that's both flattering and comfortable
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 20 colors.

Promising review: "I love the comfort and stretch. If I ever get out of work and have a life, I can’t wait to pair it with my white leather sneakers and denim jacket." — CoffeeChick
$23.99+ at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A ruffled cap-sleeve midi dress with an A-line cut
Available in 14 colors and in sizes S–XL.

Promising review: "I love how comfortable and light this is. Because of the fabric, it is a very versatile wear. I can wear it to church, to a spring wedding or to work teaching. You can dress it up or down." — lljnr
$38.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A lace-detailed ballon-sleeved blouse
Available in sizes S–XXL and 40 colors.

Promising review: "There are so many details on this top! It’s very good quality. I love the black because it looks classy and perfect for a date night top. Plus, this is actually COMFORTABLE!" — Nicole Petersen
$9.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
Cropped pants with an elastic paper bag-style waistband and bow belt
Available in sizes XS–XXXL and in 37 colors/styles.

Promising review: "These pants are sooo cute, and they have pockets! I am an event planner and wore them to a corporate conference with booties, and received so many compliments (even an email asking where to buy)!" — Mary H.
$32.99+ at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A flowy floral print blouse that seamlessly blends with jeans or slacks
Available in sizes 1X–4X and 43 colors.

Promising review: "I can use this shirt for work with slacks or for play with jeans. It's very versatile. It fits good!" — Amazon customer
$8.94+ at Amazon
25
amazon.com
A silky button-down blouse that adds an element of class to your outfit
Available in sizes XS–5XL and 52 colors.

Promising review: "Wow! I never write reviews and honestly I never got anything great on Amazon but this top is fantastic! It was inexpensive but does not look cheap, and the golden color is beautiful. I could have gone down a size but it’s fine — I will be tucking in. Beautiful soft blouse. I’m very happy with this purchase!" — Alex Velez
$9.99+ at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A vintage-inspired floral puff-sleeve blouse
Available in sizes XS–XL and 30 colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this top! It's a great style for this spring and summer. It's very lightweight. I got a lighter color and with a nude bra, it's not see through. It lays very nicely and is a great camouflaging top! I got quite a few compliments on it!" — Amazon customer
$22.99+ at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A gingham high-neck pencil dress
Available in sizes XS–5X and 15 colors.

Promising review: "This is one of my absolute favorite work dresses of all time! I feel like Joan from Mad Men every time I wear it. I get compliments every time. This dress looks even better with a skinny belt to define your natural waistline, and the mock turtleneck collar is a classy detail that pulls it all together. It's comfortable, lightweight and breathable, while still being opaque and good quality. Oh, and it doesn't wrinkle!" — Rebecca
$26.99+ at Amazon
A T-shirt dress equipped with a tie waist and pockets

