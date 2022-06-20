If you’ve ever second-guessed after-work dinner plans because your outfit was all office and no fun, then you’re going to want to keep scrolling to the following list of clothing items that are far from the stuffy gray blazers and ill-fitting slacks that you might normally see in the workplace.
Find a curve-hugging pencil skirt made from a comfy stretch fabric, a vintage-inspired gingham dress and a silky satin button-up blouse that can be dressed up or down.
A sleeveless V-neck swing midi dress with pockets that's perfect for summer
A pair of stylish cotton belted linen pants with a relaxed fit
A high-waisted pleated maxi skirt with pockets
A mesh panel blouse with flowing bell-sleeves
An elegant belted body-con dress that can also be worn at special events
A sleeveless tank top with lace detail
A button-down blouse that's made from a cool, lightweight fabric
A chic striped rainbow midi dress with puffed sleeves
A sleeveless racerback tee that's both flattering and versatile
A loose linen dress that is functional and effortless
A stylish and breathable jumpsuit that you can pair with a blazer for meetings
A vibrant velvet V-neck camisole that's reminiscent of the '90s.
A knitted sweater-vest with an over-sized fit and tons of styling potential
Linen cotton drawstring pants that look like denim but feel like pajamas
A must-have open-front blazer that can be both professional and casual
A V-neck romper jumpsuit that's breathable, lightweight and incredible comfortable
A high-waisted leopard skirt made from satin
A bell-sleeve embroidered tunic dress that can pair well with heels, flats or even boots
A calf-length button-down made from cotton that's roomy, stylish,and lightweight
A super-stretchy pencil skirt that's both flattering and comfortable
A ruffled cap-sleeve midi dress with an A-line cut
A lace-detailed ballon-sleeved blouse
Cropped pants with an elastic paper bag-style waistband and bow belt
A flowy floral print blouse that seamlessly blends with jeans or slacks
A silky button-down blouse that adds an element of class to your outfit
A vintage-inspired floral puff-sleeve blouse
A gingham high-neck pencil dress