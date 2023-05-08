It’s a nice feeling to be stopped in public and complimented on your outfit with the inevitable question follow-up question, “Where did you get that?”

We were dying to know what those winning pieces were for others (plus, where we could grab them for ourselves) and our curiosity led us everywhere from fashion forums on Reddit to HuffPost editors’ closets.

What we learned is that you can never underestimate the confidence-inducing wonders of a well-fitting pair of pants or pair of chic-yet-comfortable shoes.

If you like the idea of being showered in compliments, then peruse the following list of women’s clothing and shoes and harness their compliment-grabbing magic for yourself.

