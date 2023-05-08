ShoppingFashionClothing

Real People Say These 16 Pieces Of Clothing Are Surefire Compliment-Grabbers

These summer dresses, flattering jeans and chic ballet flats will have others asking "Where did you get that?"

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A sleek stretch <a href="https://imp.i240138.net/c/2706071/786259/11299?subId1=6453d5dce4b00eb7e63a102c&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.universalstandard.com%2Fproducts%2Fwaiting-for-rain-coat-caramel" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="rain trench" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6453d5dce4b00eb7e63a102c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://imp.i240138.net/c/2706071/786259/11299?subId1=6453d5dce4b00eb7e63a102c&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.universalstandard.com%2Fproducts%2Fwaiting-for-rain-coat-caramel" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">rain trench</a>, a <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-11554337?sid=6453d5dce4b00eb7e63a102c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fblundstone-bl1316-classic-550-chelsea-boot%2Fproduct%2F8180487" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Blundstone Chelsea boot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6453d5dce4b00eb7e63a102c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-11554337?sid=6453d5dce4b00eb7e63a102c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fblundstone-bl1316-classic-550-chelsea-boot%2Fproduct%2F8180487" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Blundstone Chelsea boot</a>, high-rise straight <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=40090&u1=6453d5dce4b00eb7e63a102c&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thereformation.com%2Fproducts%2Fcowboy-high-rise-straight-jeans%2F1306025.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6453d5dce4b00eb7e63a102c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=40090&u1=6453d5dce4b00eb7e63a102c&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thereformation.com%2Fproducts%2Fcowboy-high-rise-straight-jeans%2F1306025.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">jeans</a> and a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43177&u1=6453d5dce4b00eb7e63a102c&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Ftaking-sides-maxi%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="backless maxi dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6453d5dce4b00eb7e63a102c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43177&u1=6453d5dce4b00eb7e63a102c&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Ftaking-sides-maxi%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">backless maxi dress</a> from Free People.
Universal Standard, Zappos, Reformation, Free People
A sleek stretch rain trench, a Blundstone Chelsea boot, high-rise straight jeans and a backless maxi dress from Free People.

It’s a nice feeling to be stopped in public and complimented on your outfit with the inevitable question follow-up question, “Where did you get that?”

We were dying to know what those winning pieces were for others (plus, where we could grab them for ourselves) and our curiosity led us everywhere from fashion forums on Reddit to HuffPost editors’ closets.

What we learned is that you can never underestimate the confidence-inducing wonders of a well-fitting pair of pants or pair of chic-yet-comfortable shoes.

If you like the idea of being showered in compliments, then peruse the following list of women’s clothing and shoes and harness their compliment-grabbing magic for yourself.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Uniqlo
A classic button-down
"Despite it's simplicity, I find myself constantly getting compliments on this button down from Uniqlo. It's tailored really elegantly and I think people assume it's much more expensive than it actually is. It has a really soft, silky feel and a modern fit that doesn't feel like everyday dowdy office apparel. It looks great with everything from jeans to dress pants and skirts and I find myself scooping up a new color every time I find myself near a Uniqlo." — Lourdes Avila Uribe, HuffPost senior shopping writer
$39.90 at Uniqlo
2
Old Navy
A fitted ribbed tank dress
"I have a dress from Old Navy that I always get compliments on — it's bright orange, which I think makes it pretty eye-catching, but, beyond that, it's flattering, fun and goes with lots of different things in my closet. It's quick and easy to wear with a pair of sandals or can be worn underneath a cute button-down shirt for a more casual look. No matter what I wear it with, my friends (and even strangers) compliment me on the dress — and one friend even asked to borrow it for a recent vacation!" — Jillian Wilson, HuffPost wellness reporter
$18 at Old Navy (originally $34.99)
3
Universal Standard
A sleek rain trench made from stretch fabric
"I got this Universal Standard trench in one of their mystery boxes, and people compliment it constantly. I normally wear pretty much only black, grey, and blue, so I never would've picked this out left to my own devices, and it's not entirely practical (not waterproof, no hood, dry-clean only). But, it works with everything from leggings to dresses, and also has very deep pockets. When I put it on, I feel like an adult who actually has her shit together (absolutely not the case)." — FelixChloe, a Redditor at r/fashions35
$25 at Universal Standard (originally $75)
4
Bloomingdales
A distressed denim jacket adorned with pearls
“I'm a sucker for embellished sleeves!” — Abigail Williams, HuffPost's head of audience

This sleeves of this oversized denim jacket is littered with pearls of different sizes, offering a cool juxtaposition to an otherwise casual layering piece. It’s a clear customer favorite, too, with a 4.6-star rating across 122 reviews at Bloomingdale’s.
$102.40 at Bloomingdale’s (originally $128)
5
Nordstrom
A pair of Tory Burch travel flats
"My Tory Burch Minnie flats. [I've] literally have gotten 1000 compliments on how cute they are. Super comfy as well." — coralove85, a Redditor at r/fashionwomens35

Although the strapped embellished versions of these iconic flats have been discontinued, these classic Minnies take a close second. Available in over 20 colors and boasting a shiny leather finish, these Tory Burch flats are loved for their cushioned sole that's also foldable to make them incredibly packable.
$159.60+ at Nordstrom (originally $228)More colors: $228 at Tory Burch
6
Target
A simple muscle tank
These lightweight cotton tanks from Target are my new favorite basic and, after a healthy amount of compliments flung my way, I now own them in nearly every color. They are perfect for pairing with jeans or skirts, underneath cardigans or even with leggings. The fit of this top is also relaxed and perfectly cropped so it looks great with all of my high-waisted pants.
$8 at Target
7
Carleen
A pair of tonal straight-leg jeans
“Everyone comments on my Carleen two-tone jeans. (I even influenced senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe to buy a pair in brown.) Because I like my jeans painfully tight, I sized down in these — but if you like a looser fit the brand recommends sizing up because the fit is so flexible. I love that they are 100% cotton denim, so they’re stretch-free, but they’re also pre-washed to allow them to break in comfortably. They’re definitely an investment, but I’ve had mine for almost 10 years and they’re still going strong. The trick is to wash them very rarely. IYKYK.” — Emily Ruane, HuffPost Shopping managing editor
$308 at Carleen
8
Kemi Telford
An elastic-waist cotton skirt in a cheerful floral print
“One of my most frequently-worn — and oft-complimented — summer pieces is this cotton elastic-waist skirt from the UK-based brand Kemi Telford. It’s one-size-fits-most and the waistband is so insanely comfortable, and the floral print will enliven the most ho-hum of outfits. Because the brand does limited fabric runs, the exact floral print that I own isn't available anymore, but this one is very close. I love pairing it with sneakers and a T-shirt when I’m running around on the weekends.” — Ruane
$148 at Kemi Telford
9
Farm Rio
A reversible graphic puffer
"In the cold gloomy days of winter, my eye-catching floral full length puffer coat gets me more compliments than anything I own. It truly brings a bit of color and sunshine on gross gray snowy streets. I've been complimented in grocery stores, on the subway and by my own family (who never like my clothes). I have a cheap, fast fashion knockoff of a Farm Rio coat, but if I had the money I would snatch this in a heartbeat." — Griffin Wynne, shopping writer
$337.50 at Farm Rio (originally $375)
10
Zappos
A pair of classic Blundstone Chelsea boots
"Like literally every other queer person in Philadelphia, I have a pair of Blundstones that I wear all-season. I sprung for the 'women's' ones with red elastic and stitching (after seeing my friend's stylish girlfriend in them). They're a little different that the classic boot while still being super wearable, and they truly get me so many compliments from both people who know what Blundstones are and people who just think they're good looking shoes. I feel a little sheepish when people ask because they are certainly a splurge item, but they're a great, quality shoe for bad weather or traveling and they clean up super nice to wear with nicer outfits." — Wynne
$229.95 at Zappos
11
Fabletics
A pleated activewear skirt with built-in shorts
"Fabletics has this pleated skirt with built-in [pocketed] shorts that is great for tennis or pickle ball or what not, but I have been wearing it with a big sweater and it's a whole private school rebel vibe. It's part of the Normani Drop and who doesn't want to dress like Normani sometimes?" — Raj Punjabi, director of HuffPost Voices
$64.95 at Fabletics
12
DSW
A pair of Y2K-perfect heeled Timberlands
"[These] add a bit of edge to any outfit and they're a nostalgic (more affordable and functional) ode to those stunning early 2000's Timberlands that Monolo Blahnik did." — Punjabi

This lace-up bootie is made with an eco-friendly leather material and has been enhanced with cushioning OrthoLite footbed and supportive rubber sole.
$119.99 at DSW (originally $130)
13
Free People
A flared denim jumpsuit
The first time I wore this denim jumpsuit, I actually watched two separate people order it once I told them where I got it from. Not only does it happen to be one of the most flattering pieces of clothing in my closet, it's also the most comfortable. The slight stretch denim fabric is soft and easy to move in, I love the zippered front and I'm obsessed with the way it hugs every curve without accentuating areas that I'm a little insecure about. If you're not a fan of the black denim, you can also get this in bright white or a classic indigo wash.
$158 at Free People
14
Reformation
A pair of high-waisted cowboy jeans
I think part of the reason people end up liking these pants so much is that they offer a unique and stylish take on a classic boot-cut pair of jeans. They sit just below my natural waist, fit the hips and booty nicely and have a flattering straight leg fit all the way down. I really love the white stitching and they come in four eye-catching colors like emerald green and cornflower blue.
$148 at Reformation
15
Free People
A strappy backless maxi dress
I just recently purchased this dress for summer but, due the subpar weather conditions, I've only had the opportunity to wear it once, during which I got at least eight compliments. I love the slinky back, which has completely adjustable straps, and a neckline that literally will look good on anyone. It's made of a really lush linen fabric that feels high quality and perfect for the warm season and comes in nine colors that range from vibrant to more muted tones. I have this shamrock green shade but I will definitely order it in lavender before all the sizes get bought up!
$118 at Free People
16
Dickies
A pair of cropped corduroy Dickies
Whenever I tell anyone that I got these tailored trousers from Dickies, they are shocked. I absolutely love the brassy golden color, the soft corduroy fabric and the cropped leg. They sit mid-rise, which offers a very flattering fit that compliments my curves without being super tight. I just thrown on a band T-shirt and a pair of Vans and I have a comfy outfit that makes me feel incredibly cool.
$26.99+ at Dickies
