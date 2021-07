27 Things For Anyone Who Has More Clothing Than They Know What To Do With

A set of drawer organizers

Amazon

Add this to your drawer, and you'll know exactly where that bralette you're looking for is, so you don't end up buying another because you MUST wear it with that cute outfit. There are four organizers in the set: a six-cell for scarves and ties, an eight-cell for underwear, a seven-cell for bras, and a 24-cell for socks."No matter what else is going on in my life, at least my underwear drawer gives me the (false) sense that I have it all figured out. This organizer was just what I was looking for. I only use unpadded bras, so I have no issue fitting multiple of them in one slot. However, I can imagine padded bras, especially bigger cups, being a bit difficult to fit into the organizer. While I wasn't sure how I was going to like the cloth material, I've found it to be a pro for this item. It's malleable, which makes it much easier to get in and out of my drawer, and it's also very easy to clean. I've been using it for 5 months now and haven't had an issue with wear at all." — NAD



Get the set of four from Amazon for $14.97 (available in seven colors).