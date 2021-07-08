HuffPost Finds

27 Things For Anyone Who Has More Clothing Than They Know What To Do With

If you can't get a bigger closet, you can at least organize it to make it *feel* bigger.
By Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

No matter if you have a keyhole for a closet or a walk-in room, sometimes it can feel like you have more clothes in it than you should. If your closet and dresser are bursting at the seams (or just so disorganized, it seems like they are), there is a better way.

Here are 27 organizational products that will transform your bedroom (and closet) into a place where you can easily store and find all the clothes (and accessories) you own. Getting dressed in the morning has never been easier!

1
A five-shelf hanging closet organizer
Amazon
You can use this to store random things that take up more space on a hanger (such as sweaters or scarves or even non-hangable things like shoes).

Promising review: "This hanging shelf freed up a lot of space in my coat closet. It took an untamed mess of scarves, mittens, hats, and cleaned it up. The hangers are strong, metal, and unlikely to get bent out of shape from normal use. The build of the cloth shelves is sturdy enough for heavy sweaters or lighter toys, but I would refrain from storing things like shoes in this organizer." — Larson

Get it from Amazon for $8.47 (available in nine colors).
2
Some battery-powered lights
Amazon
These have motion sensors in them, so the moment you open your closet, you can see everything that's inside. This way, you won't forget about all those hidden gems you haven't worn in months. The lights turn off after 15-20 seconds of inactivity. The lights need three AAA batteries that are not included.

Promising review: "These lights were the perfect addition to my small closet. I put them near my clothes so that I can finally see everything. They give off pretty good lighting. I’m very happy with this purchase." — Liz j

Get a set of three from Amazon for $15.99 (available in cold white and warm white light).
3
A scarf hanger
Amazon
This works for all types of scarves — even those big heavy winter ones you don't really know what to do with.

Promising review: "I got sick of my wife piling scarves on a couple of regular hangers and making a mess of our closet. I found this and decided to try it. Thank goodness it works so well. Even her infinity scarves fit in this easily with the others. This is basically like a tie hanger and cuts down on space so well." — Nathan D.

Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
4
An over-the-door organizer
Amazon
The four clear pockets on this make it so you can see *exactly* what you put in each bin, so nothing will get lost.

Promising review: "This is the perfect size for a small door and space. I love the clear panels because you can easily see what's inside. It's easy and quick to assemble and holds heavy items effortlessly. I plan to purchase more in the future." — Angela D. White

Get it from Amazon for $16.87 (available in seven colors).
5
A tie organizer, hanger and holder
Amazon
This holds up to 20 ties and makes it so they're not just hanging out all messy.

Promising review: "My hubby has a TON of ties, and he just had them on a hanger, which worked, but these allow him to really see all them and free’s up quite a bit of space in the closet. We both love them!! Great buy!" — MDuval

Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.99.
6
A set of drawer organizers
Amazon
Add this to your drawer, and you'll know exactly where that bralette you're looking for is, so you don't end up buying another because you MUST wear it with that cute outfit. There are four organizers in the set: a six-cell for scarves and ties, an eight-cell for underwear, a seven-cell for bras, and a 24-cell for socks.

Promising review: "No matter what else is going on in my life, at least my underwear drawer gives me the (false) sense that I have it all figured out. This organizer was just what I was looking for. I only use unpadded bras, so I have no issue fitting multiple of them in one slot. However, I can imagine padded bras, especially bigger cups, being a bit difficult to fit into the organizer. While I wasn't sure how I was going to like the cloth material, I've found it to be a pro for this item. It's malleable, which makes it much easier to get in and out of my drawer, and it's also very easy to clean. I've been using it for 5 months now and haven't had an issue with wear at all." — NAD

Get the set of four from Amazon for $14.97 (available in seven colors).
7
Some foldable storage bags
Amazon
The large clear windows and handles make these super practical because you shouldn't even have to LOOK at your sweaters during the months of May-August.

Promising review: "These pack nicely and stack well. You are able to see through the window as to what you have packed to easily to know where is an item that you may be looking for is. I am using them to store fall/winter clothes to give room for my spring/summer clothes. I have a lot of clothes!!!" — C. Smallwood

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors).
8
A nine-hook over-the-door holder
Amazon
Sometimes closets are just not enough for the amount of clothing you have. And that is OK. That's what the backs of doors were designed for.

Promising review: "So far it has been able to successfully hold a bunch of hoodie sweatshirts, a couple of really heavy robes, towels, and some belts. No issues and we've had it a while. It is very sturdy and I was curious how thick the hooks would be. I'm looking to buy a couple more for a couple of other bedrooms in the house. I really like it. We got the nine-hook one that has the hooks across the top of the door. Perfect placement so that long items (robes, belts, long-handled bags) aren't close to the floor." — Anon

Get it from Amazon for $15.29.
9
A shirt folding board
Amazon
This will make your closet look like a department store — it'll be like shopping in your own closet EVERY. SINGLE. DAY.

Promising review: "I'm in love with this folder. I actually love folding clothes with this. The room you can make is crazy. I will never be without it. I don't have a lot of space, but I counted double the amount than I could fit before. It's amazing." — Kimberly Goff

Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in five colors).
10
A laundry hamper
Amazon
Made with two compartments, this hamper will help you pre-sort your lights and darks, essentially making doing laundry just a little bit easier.

Promising review: "This thing is great and so intuitive. Between the removable bags with handles, the magnetic lid, and the two compartments, it's completely changed my laundry day routine. No more sorting, no more lumbering around with a heavy basket or drawstring sack. Just open up the Velcro tabs, grab the mesh liner by the handles, and go! Couldn't ask for more." — Felix Felicis

Get it from Amazon for $47.96 (available in two styles and six colors).
11
A set of Wonder Hangers
Amazon
You'll wonder how you ever lived without them. These babies take five hangers and condense them into one, giving you ample space.

Promising review: "These wonder hangers are WONDERful. My closet space has doubled, at least. I have ordered them for every closet in my home. I also recommended them to friends and family. I love them." — Nancy J

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors and four sizes).
12
A rack with rubber-coated tips
Amazon
Mount this to the wall and use it to hang anything from jewelry to tank tops to belts or even scarves. The possibilities are basically endless.

Promising review: "I love that I purchased these. They are very sturdy and good quality. I put these on the wall of my closet and hung all of my spaghetti strap tank tops on one and on the second one I hung all of my necklaces, bangles, and even rings. I love them. It makes it easy to keep everything organized and nothing slips off of it. I would buy these again if I needed to." — Datty

Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
13
A double closet rod
Amazon
This is for when you REALLY want to take your space up a notch. Just be careful, because all this extra room may inspire you to buy even more clothes.

Promising review: "This is sturdy and lightweight. This closet rod doubled my available space in seconds. There is plenty of space on the top rod for longer shirts and tops and shorter ones fit perfectly on the lower rod, without touching the floor. Plus, hangers stay in place and don't slide to one end or the other based on how heavy items are, and so far the rod hasn't sagged or bowed at all. And I have all my sweatshirts and heavy fleece jackets on the bottom rod. The space will obviously depend on the height of the closet rod you hang this from, but I would highly recommend this for anyone with need of more closet space!!" — CCBunE

Get it from Amazon for $13.57.
14
A set of expandable drawer dividers
Amazon
You can use these to help you show off the Marie Kondo fold you've been perfecting ever since she came into your life. Even if all your clothes bring you joy, you can at least make them look this good.

Promising review: "These are the greatest for organizing stacks of clothes in deep drawers. Installation is quick and easy, and they can be moved if you decide to reconfigure. I love this product! I highly recommended it." — Lou Powers

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $19.99 (available in five colors).
15
A tank top hanger
Amazon
These are designed to hold at least six camis, bathing suits or strappy dresses, thus reducing the total number of hangers you have in your closet.

Promising review: "I bought two three-packs and eliminated over 20+ hangers from my closet!! I have a little closet and these definitely help. I haven't really had them long enough to know if it's a pain getting between the layers when they are hanging, but so far I like it. They are a little slippery, a little grippy on the hooks would have been nice, but overall they work well!" — AGirlHasNoName

Get a set of three from Amazon for $14.99.
16
A wide stacking shelf
Amazon
You can adjust the height of this to fit even more T-shirts underneath it.

Promising review: "This doubled my closet overhead storage space! Even though I am tall (5-foot-9), it can be hard reaching stuff on top of this shelf, but overall, it's the perfect size because there's room underneath and still plenty on top!" — mdf96

Get it from Amazon for $26.13.
17
And some nonslip velvet hangers
Amazon
These are designed to take up less space and hold clothes better, so half your wardrobe doesn't end up on the floor when you try and take one shirt out.

Promising review: "These hangers are amazing. They take up minimal space, are sturdy, and, best of all, the clothes don't fall down from them so it keeps everything looking neat. I have replaced all of the hangers in my closet with these hangers, and I couldn't be happier. I am pretty sure I now have double the amount of space. I love this product and would buy again." — Vida Maars

Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $16.49 (available in five colors, and in four size packs).
18
An over-the-door eight-tier shelving unit
Amazon
You may think this is for your pantry, but you can also use it on your closet door for small things (like jewelry and other accessories).

Promising review: "I love it. The unit is sturdy and helps free up space in my closet, which is awesome! I would buy this again for another closet. It's great for my tiny apartment. The shipping was fast too." — Tina R

Get it from Amazon for $59.31.
19
A set of Space Saver vacuum bags
Amazon
Storing your bulky winter clothes in the summer will suck less when you squeeze all the air out so they take up a way smaller amount of space in your closet (or under your bed).

Promising review: "THESE ARE LIFE-CHANGING. The package came quickly to my door with five storage bags. They even give you a hand pump to use in case you're taking the bags camping or just don't have a vacuum handy. I tested the pump to see how well it works, perfect! I have uploaded photos of my hall closet before and after using the storage bags (pictured above). And HOLY COW I have half my closet back! I would have more room but I left out a few blankets we regularly use. I used three bags to store ALL THE items including three large pillows and several thick blankets and comforters. I will most definitely be buying more, these are fantastic!!!" — Knastay

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in five varieties).
20
An upholstered platform bed
Amazon
You can store sweaters, shoes, or anything else that needs a home in this when your closet is busting at the seams.

Promising review: "This is a great storage bed. It has lots of room under the mattress to store stuff. I haven’t slept on it yet but putting it together wasn’t too bad and the design seems great. I’ll update if anything changes but as of right now, I’m happy! Edit: I’ve been sleeping on it for a few weeks and love it!" — Jenn

Get it from Amazon for $391.20+ (available in twin, full, queen, king and in four colors).
21
Some shelf dividers
Amazon
Put these up in your closet to keep sweaters and jeans and purses in order so you don't experience an avalanche every time you open your closet.

Promising review: "These dividers turned a closet of chaos in to organized bliss. (too much? LOL) Seriously, the shelves in my closet were just piles of shorts, swimsuits and workout clothes... you know how it is when you take your clothes off and - uh - put them away? Well, now they are all organized and it feels like I'm shopping for new clothes every time I go in my closet. It's so nice and tidy. Everything is where it should be. It's such a good feeling in this chaotic world." — CatCity Dude

Get a set of four from Amazon for $14.99.
22
A set of clothing dividers
Amazon
When you add these to your closet, it won't be a jumbled mess and you'll know exactly where your midi skirts are when you're getting ready in the morning.

Promising review: "This is one of those products you don't know you need until you have it. I love how organized my closet is. It also helps you know what you have. It makes it easy to see the items you may be hoarding. I didn't even realize I had capri pants until I started organizing with these. I could have been wearing them all summer. I agree that the price is a little high for what the material is but it is a one-time purchase that makes your life easier. I have large closet rods made from heavy piping. This product fit. I am ordering a set for my mom. She loved mine." — Michelle

Get a set of 12 dividers and 48 labels from Amazon for $12.99.
23
A closet storage organizer with bins
Amazon
This is perfect for anyone who really doesn't have room for a dresser but doesn't want to hang up every single t-shirt they own – you can store everything that works better folded in this.

Promising review: "This was very quick and easy to assemble. It has lots of space for my kids’ clothes that don’t hang, along with extra squares on top for socks, etc. I will be purchasing more for my own closet. It definitely saves space. And it's worth the money. It has three large rows with two baskets, and more can be added." — Gee

Get it from Amazon for $22.49.
24
A baseball cap holder
Amazon
You put this over the door because hats are bulky, and you don't need them taking up precious room elsewhere.

Promising review: "I bought this in hopes that it would make it easier for me access my hats and easier to see. They arrived in a sturdy box with directions on how to install. I only used one of the two straps that it came with due to my wife having something else on the door. The single rack holds nine hats and is super easy to install. The hats slide on the rack by hanging on the back of the hat where the snap-back would be. The hats do not get damaged at all while hanging on the rack for a long time and it makes it easy to see which hat is which along with making it easy to grab and go. I definitely recommend those that have a lot of hats and need a place to store them. I will definitely be buying another one of these after I get more door space." — Kenneth Davis

Get it from Amazon for $10.95.
25
A set of storage cubes
Amazon
These can essentially double the size of your closet if you have a bunch of overhead space you're not taking advantage of. The sky's the limit! (Or really, the ceiling in this case.)

Promising review: "I put these in my closet to make extra shelves for sweaters/sweatshirts. They were easy to assemble and worked great at adding additional space to my closet. I like that my clothes don’t topple over into the pile next to them anymore. They were easy to put together, and if I move they will be easy to take apart put in a small box and move. I'm very happy with this purchase."— Goldensummerdog

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in five colors).
26
A four-tier hanger
Amazon
Hanging your skirts and jeans vertically instead of folding them over a hanger saves a TON of space.

Promising review: "I had forgotten how wonderful these are and how much closet space they free up! These are very sturdy yet light. The clips are well coated preventing any damage to clothing. I highly recommend this product and seller!." — Jennifer Morton

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.39.
27
A storage bin with wheels
Amazon
You can easily slide this in and out from under your bed to keep your things out of sight — but not out of mind.

Promising review: "These are perfect for under the bed. They're easy to open and close, and the wheels make them easy to move." — waldmka

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $70.69.
