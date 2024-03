Sewing Experts Share Easy-To-Use DIY Tools That'll Save You A Trip To The Tailor

Patches, patches, patches

"The timing when choosing to mend an item makes all the difference," Emily Coleman, studio director of Butcher's Sew Shop in Philadelphia told HuffPost. "Patching or reinforcing thinning material is way easier than closing a hole that has zero infrastructure left to hold the repair in place." Paul Chevallier , sewing content creator and founder of handmade clothing line Toofbush agrees, saying, " If you've got little rips or holes or worn-down areas, it might be worth it to do a little patching. Even iron-on patches can stop a hole or worn area from spreading into a big rip."Both Coleman and Chevallier are fans of visible mending, and encourage you to embrace your creativity and style as you put on patches or repair your favorite items. "This is an opportunity to make your garments one of a kind. This type of intentionality in mending will not only honor the clothes you choose to wear by using fun and beautiful techniques to give them a second breath of life," Coleman said.