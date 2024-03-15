Sewing Experts Share Easy-To-Use DIY Tools That'll Save You A Trip To The Tailor

Westend61 via Getty Images

When your softest sweater gets a hole or your favorite jeans start to fray, you may be overcome with grief and assu you need to retire it from your closet. Yet, Kelsey Garner, sewing content creator and founder of handmade clothing line K.S. Garner urges you to think twice before ditching your beloved apparel.

“The initial reaction to a damaged garment is to toss it out, but mending is an easy task and prevents clothing from entering the landfill,” Garner told HuffPost.

Advertisement

Cat Walshak, owner and facilitator of Sew + Sew Studio in Philadelphia adds that building a lasting wardrobe isn’t just only intentional shopping, it’s about maintaining your clothing the more you wear it.

“Withstanding the test of time might be less about the quality of the garments bought versus how they are cared for once you get them home,” Walshak told HuffPost. “Understand how different fabrics need to be laundered for longevity. Address any issues of tearing or holes sooner than later. [And] understand how different fabrics need to be laundered for longevity.”

To get started, Annemarie Hereford, a sewing content creator and founder of upcycling clothing line, Chance by Annemarie reccomends learning some simple hand-sewing techniques like re-attaching a button or hem pants. And while knowing some home repair tips can help you extend the life of your clothes, Hereford also reccomends getting acquainted with a local seamstress or tailor, for extra, extra longevity. “This will be a valuable relationship. They will be able to masterfully adjust and repair your garments, which is totally worth it for pieces that you plan to have for a long time,” Hereford told HuffPost.

To keep your favorite items in wearable condition for years and years, Garner, Walshak, Hereford and other sewing experts break down everything they recommend for maintain and fixing your clothes at home.

Advertisement