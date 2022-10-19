Popular items from this list:
• Madewell’s slouchy boy jeans that are comfy, cuffed and pair well with flats, sneakers or fall-favorite Chelsea boot.
• A pair of lightweight chunky hoop hearings plated in 14-karat gold and an open design.
• A long sleeve turtleneck sweater with bat wing sleeves and an asymmetrical hem.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A vintage-inspired bustier wrapped in a mesh fabric
2
An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest
3
A uniquely textured ribbed lounge set
4
A beloved corduroy button-down that's easy to layer
5
A vibrant TikTok-famous patterned button-down
6
A custom linen puff sleeve top
7
A long-sleeve turtleneck sweater with an asymmetrical hem
8
A pair of crisscross faux fur slippers
9
A versatile rib-knit midi skirt
10
A pair of Oxford flats with a modern cut-out and cushioned insoles
11
A pair of faux-leather leggings similar to Spanx
12
A tie-waist deep V-neck dress
13
A stapleworthy quilted puffer jacket
14
A roomy denim jacket that pairs with all your dresses and tees
15
A supremely cozy retro-inspired Halloween tee
16
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
17
A sleeveless halter bodysuit made with such soft, stretchy, durable material
18
A minimalist watch with a large face
19
A pair of high-waisted palazzo trousers
20
A soft-brushed oversized blazer
21
A satin cowl neck midi dress
22
A longline sports bra
23
A breezy tiered swing dress with subtle balloon sleeves
24
A pair of cool linen bib overalls
25
A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie
26
A relaxed high-waisted maxi skirt with pockets
27
A corduroy A-line pinafore dress
28
Madewell's slouchy Boyjean a cuffed and relaxed fitting jean
29
A pair of lightweight chunky hoop earrings
30
A faux-leather skater skirt that actually has built-in shorts
31
A sophisticated mixed lace high-neck top
32
A U-shaped neckline workout set
33
A twist cutout dress
34
A sweet and flowy denim dress that looks perfect with boots
35
An intricate leaf-shaped hair claw
36
A pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings
37
A roomy duffel bag with compartments to separate clean and dirty clothes