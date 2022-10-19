Shopping
37 Items To Wear If You Love Getting Showered In Compliments

Trendy and stylish shackets, dresses, shoes, jeans and more that reviewers say were a big hit.
Emma Lord
An <a href="https://www.amazon.com/KYL-Long-Sleeve-Full-Zip-Oversized-Quilted/dp/B09BQL5NGX?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6349c37de4b08e0e60839290%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="oversized bubble puffer jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6349c37de4b08e0e60839290" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/KYL-Long-Sleeve-Full-Zip-Oversized-Quilted/dp/B09BQL5NGX?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6349c37de4b08e0e60839290%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">oversized bubble puffer jacket</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Romwe-Womens-Corduroy-Pinafore-Overall/dp/B077HV621Q?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6349c37de4b08e0e60839290%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="corduroy pinafore dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6349c37de4b08e0e60839290" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Romwe-Womens-Corduroy-Pinafore-Overall/dp/B077HV621Q?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6349c37de4b08e0e60839290%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">corduroy pinafore dress</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Astylish-Corduroy-Shirts-Casual-Blouses/dp/B09RZNT99Z?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6349c37de4b08e0e60839290%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="long sleeve corduroy button-up" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6349c37de4b08e0e60839290" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Astylish-Corduroy-Shirts-Casual-Blouses/dp/B09RZNT99Z?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6349c37de4b08e0e60839290%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">long sleeve corduroy button-up</a>.
Amazon
An oversized bubble puffer jacket, a corduroy pinafore dress and a long sleeve corduroy button-up.

Popular items from this list:

Madewell’s slouchy boy jeans that are comfy, cuffed and pair well with flats, sneakers or fall-favorite Chelsea boot.

• A pair of lightweight chunky hoop hearings plated in 14-karat gold and an open design.

• A long sleeve turtleneck sweater with bat wing sleeves and an asymmetrical hem.

1
www.amazon.com
A vintage-inspired bustier wrapped in a mesh fabric
Available in sizes 00–14 and 16 colors.

Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about it. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely, I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." — Elizabeth
$19.99+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest
Available in sizes S–L and nine colors.

Promising review: "Love this! Well worth the price! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item. ... It’s very soft and thick, which isn’t wasn’t what I expected at all. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" — Amazon customer
$15.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A uniquely textured ribbed lounge set
Available in sizes S–XL and 36 colors and styles.

Promising review: "So worth it! I love these and getting my friends to get them. Very comfortable and can be dressed up and down." — greg gold
$18.99+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A beloved corduroy button-down that's easy to layer
Available in sizes S–XXL and 41 styles.

Promising review: "I love this shirt! It's slightly longer than I expected but makes a great oversized button up — the material is amazing. I get compliments every time I wear it out. If you want an oversized look, I would order your normal size; if you want a normal look, I would order a size down." — Courtney
$34.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A vibrant TikTok-famous patterned button-down
Available in sizes XS–3X and 22 colors.

Promising review: "This shirt doesn't have a lot of stretch, so I'd advise you to size up. The shirt is very vibrant and colorful and looks just like the picture. I saw it on TikTok, which made me want to get it." — Keia
$17.99+ at Amazon
6
Mondo Bellissimo/Etsy
A custom linen puff sleeve top
Mondo Bellissimo is a Vietnam-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in custom-made linen clothing and accessories. Available 35 colors, plus in sizes S–XXL and all other sizes when you send along your measurements to the seller.

Promising review: "Love this top. It's well-made and looks like it should last well. Great quality for the price. The linen isn't transparent at all! It fits perfectly. Will definitely order from this shop again, possibly even more of this top in other colors." — Michelle Goldsmith
$62+ at Etsy
7
www.amazon.com
A long-sleeve turtleneck sweater with an asymmetrical hem
Available in sizes S–XL and 33 colors.

Promising review: "OBSESSED! I am SO happy I ended up ordering this sweater! I had seen all the Instagrammers rave about it. It’s thinner than I thought, which is great for layering. The material is great and I love the look. I’ve already ordered two more colors and can’t recommend it enough!" — Amazon customer

$26.99+ at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A pair of crisscross faux fur slippers
Available in sizes S–XL and nine colors.

Promising review: "These slippers feel like a hug on my feet. They have a hard bottom so you can wear them out. The top part is so incredibly soft!!! I love these! If you’re worried about sizing — size up." — Cyndi Lundeberg
$16.99+ at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A versatile rib-knit midi skirt
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 19 colors.

Promising review: "Love this skirt so much, I bought it in four colors. The slit is perfect making it easy to walk, but not too high. I wear the slit in the back. On one of the skirts the tag was on the wrong side and the other three it was where the slit was, so I know you can wear it either way. The material is the perfect thickness for all year and is not see-through. These are a great staple to have." — Lauren Winn
$21.99+ at Amazon
10
Nisolo
A pair of Oxford flats with a modern cut-out and cushioned insoles
Nisolo launched sustainability fact labels to promote transparency in the fashion industry — these shoes were made with 100% living wages, 0% net carbon and were actually designed for Emma Watson. Available in sizes 5–11 and five colors.

Promising review: "These are absolutely the perfect shoes! They are the loafer look of the season, but not in your typical run-of-the-mill, age-old look. These shoes are stylish and stunning, but in an understated, fabulous way. These are the new 'classic.' The leather is gorgeous and the fit is totally amazing! I plan on getting a lot of wear out of these shoes as well as a ton of compliments!!" — Irene W.

$160 at Nisolo
11
www.amazon.com
A pair of faux-leather leggings similar to Spanx
Available in sizes S–XXL.

Promising review: "IN LOVE!!! They aren't cheap looking at all!!! I originally bought them for a cosplay, but ended up wearing them for fashion purposes, and they're a hit!!!!!! Super comfy and stretchy around the waist!!!" — Rebecca J
$20.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A tie-waist deep V-neck dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors.

Promising review: "So, I’m really hesitant to buy any clothing on Amazon. I typically don’t. But I saw this dress on a curvy person from TikTok, and I was like, 'That dress is stunning on them,' so I added it to my cart. I took a leap, and I’m happy I did. I have room to move, it’s not tight at all, and I’m in love with it. I’ll have to safety-pin it or make a small stitch to it to stop my bra and chest from showing so much, but other than that, it’s really a beautiful dress! It is shorter on the sides, so be warned about that." — Nicole P.
$37.99+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
A stapleworthy quilted puffer jacket
Available in sizes XS–L and 15 colors.

Promising review: "I wore this during a trip to NYC. Temps ranged from the mid 40s to mid 50s, and this kept me warm, was comfy, and was cute with all of my outfits. And the best part: It has ample pocket space, so I didn't have to carry a clutch!" — Kandace
$68.99+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A roomy denim jacket that pairs with all your dresses and tees
Available in sizes S–L and six styles.

Promising review: "Love this jacket! Pretty sure I wear it four to five times a week. Love the oversized fit, not too large that it looks ridiculous. Has four functional pockets (two outside and two inside) which are really nice. I’m able to fit my phone, keys, and wallet easily without looking bulky. If I could give it more than 5 stars I would!" — Moni W.
$26.99+ at Amazon
15
Emerald & Jade Co/Etsy
A supremely cozy retro-inspired Halloween tee
Emerald & Jade Co. is a Florida-based Etsy shop that specializes in custom tees and gifts. Available in sizes S–2X and 10 colors.

Promising review: "Buy this shirt! The quality is amazing. It’s thick, the pepper color is true to the photos, the print quality is an A+. This is by far the cutest Halloween shirt I have, and I have many. Shipping was quick too! Also runs true to size, for an oversized look I sized up." — Ashley Taylor
$22.40 at Etsy
16
www.amazon.com
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
Available in sizes XS–XL and 12 colors.

Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
$28.99+ at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A sleeveless halter bodysuit made with such soft, stretchy, durable material
Available in sizes S–XXL and 18 colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this top! Saw it in a few TikTok videos and decided to try. I have it in white, nude, coffee, and black. I love wearing it under blazers for interviews." — Abryana Marks
$19.99+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A minimalist watch with a large face
Available in seven colors.

Promising review: "I ordered this watch not expecting to be blown away because of the price. Boy, was I wrong! I immediately put on the watch as soon as I opened it up; It fits comfortably and the band wasn’t too small, which I was a little concerned about. I’ll definitely be looking to purchase other styles of this watch. Great buy, especially for the price!" — Jessica Kurry
$19.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A pair of high-waisted palazzo trousers
Available in sizes XS—3X, Short sizes, and 33 colors.

Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I had to try them out. I am short, so I was expecting them to be long, but they are very long. I am just gonna get them tailored. I am buying more, though, because they are absolutely beautiful! I've gotten so many compliments on them!" — Bretta Little
$29.99+ at Amazon
20
Old Navy
A soft-brushed oversized blazer
Available in sizes XS–4X, petite and tall sizes, and two colors.

Promising review: "So in love with this jacket! I ordered a 3X. The arms are a little tight but my arms are larger than most. I paired it with a black bodycon dress and heels for work! It's definitely a thick material and very warm — I don't suggest that you wear this on a hot day or if you get hot fast." — Old Navy customer
$79.99 at Old Navy
21
www.amazon.com
A satin cowl neck midi dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 22 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I saw this dress in a TikTok, and I thought I would try it out considering the reasonable cost. I was shocked at how comfortable it is. The material feels expensive and is smooth on your skin. You could wear a bra with it, but the cowl neckline allows you to go without. Overall, it's an amazing dress!" — A, Lu
$23.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A longline sports bra
Available in sizes XS–XL and 15 colors.

Promising review: "I never, never, never leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good, supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult to find. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. And the so-called 'Lulu Dupe' is absolutely deserving of the praise it gets! This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect! It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" — Robert

$21.99+ at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A breezy tiered swing dress with subtle balloon sleeves
Available in sizes S–XXL and 28 styles.

Promising review: "This dress is absolute perfection! I purchased for a Texas game day brunch — good burnt orange is hard to come by. The fit was impeccable — flowy without looking ill-fitting, and hit me just above the knee. I wore with cowboy boots and loved that I could chase my toddler around while still looking cute in this dress. The fabric is just thick enough to lay smooth and not cling, while not being heavy. Not see through at all. The balloon sleeves are EVERYTHING. Going to buy in more colors right now!" — FitGirlInFlight
$31.98+ at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A pair of cool linen bib overalls
Available in sizes XS–3X and 15 styles.

Promising review: "I love these overall/bibs! They have a chord to nip in at the waist and the legs taper but they also blouse out accentuating my figure. They are very comfortable as well and the fabric is high quality with quality stitching. For the price they can’t be beat. I’ll definitely look at buying from Yesno again!" — TCB & JLUX
$24.99 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie
Available in 25 colors.

Promising review: "Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." — MHF
$22.99+ at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A relaxed high-waisted maxi skirt with pockets
Available in sizes S–XXL and nine patterns.

Promising review: "This is a great, lightweight skirt. Versatile and can be dressed up or down. The best part is that it has POCKETS! Very flowy and fun." —Jessie
$27.89+ at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A corduroy A-line pinafore dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 15 colors.

Promising review: "I read about this in a BuzzFeed article that said best, cheapest things to buy on Amazon right now. I was skeptical because I've ordered from Romwe before and not loved their products (they were sooo small). This fit as expected, and I got SO many compliments on it. I can wear it all through fall and I've already worn it out in the summer!" — Brandon Alexander
$19.99+ at Amazon
28
Madewell
Madewell's slouchy Boyjean a cuffed and relaxed fitting jean
Available in sizes 23-28W as well as tall and petite sizes.

Promising review: "These jeans are definitely a must-have for fall! And they pair great with Chelsea boots or even any kind of boot. When I saw that they were in stock at a Madewell store near me I had to try them on. I am normally a solid 27 in Madewell jeans. The jeans are definitely on the baggier side and fit the description a boy jeans. The size 27 was just a little bit too baggy for my liking so I size down and got a 26." — Granta2
$138 at Madewell
29
www.amazon.com
A pair of lightweight chunky hoop earrings
Available in four sizes and three colors.

Promising review: "OMG I’m obsessed with these earrings. They’re so pretty and lightweight. I never usually order earrings off Amazon but decided to get some since I saw them on TikTok. They’re great quality and I usually can’t wear fake jewelry since it makes my ears itch like crazy. This one didn’t do that at all. Another problem I have is earrings being super uncomfortable to sleep in but this one doesn’t do that either. I’m going to literally get every single size they have since I love it so much. Highlyyy recommend." — Ziyana Iyer
$13.95+ at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A faux-leather skater skirt that actually has built-in shorts
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in six colors.

Promising review: "This skirt is everything!!! Looks so much more expensive than it really is and is the perfect length. Also, just so you know, there are shorts underneath. They are a part of the lining." — alisha
$22.98+ at Amazon
31
Torrid
A sophisticated mixed lace high-neck top
Available in sizes M–6X.

Promising review: "This fits perfect! So pretty! Perfect for fall, matches with everything. Not too short. Very comfortable." — KMichael
$52.12 at Torrid
32
www.amazon.com
A U-shaped neckline workout set
Available in sizes XS–L and 15 colors.

Promising review: "LOVE IT. Material is thick and squat proof. This is one of those 'TikTok made me buy it' purchases. I’m so glad I did. Received tons of compliments. Get it, sister. You will not be disappointed." — Amazon customer
$19.99+ at Amazon
33
Amazon
A twist cutout dress
Available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors.

Promising review: "This dress is so pretty! Fit is TTS, and the quality is great. Material is soft and comfortable. Looks exactly as pictured. I think the cutout shows just the right amount of skin." — luluprime
$28.99 at Amazon
34
Free People
A sweet and flowy denim dress that looks perfect with boots
Available in sizes XS–XL and five colors.

Promising review: "This is a darling dress! An excellent dress for New England spring! The material is thick denim. I will wear it with leggings now and sandals later. Highly recommend!" — mintandparsley
$128 at Free People
35
View From The Farm/Etsy
An intricate leaf-shaped hair claw
View from the Farm is a Utah-based Etsy shop that specializes in jewelry and hair accessories. Available in eight colors.

Promising review: "Love the velvety texture of the hair claw and the attention to detail. The wires are colored to match the clip. I bought the matte wine, matte orange and matte olive colors. Colors are perfect for autumn." — vhsu1
$7.95 at Etsy
36
www.amazon.com
A pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors.

Promising review: "Great Aerie dupe. Love these! Wish they did not go viral on TikTok, as they are now hard to find." — Jamie Zins
$19.99+ at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
A roomy duffel bag with compartments to separate clean and dirty clothes
Available in 18 colors.

Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for in a weekend bag. It is very well made, good construction from zippers to straps, inside and out. I was able to pack all my needed items for the weekend, including laptop. Extremely happy with this bag. Will gladly use this bag on longer trips as well. I purchased the light pink color and it's perfect." — pixie trinket
Pink: $22.49 at Amazon (originally
