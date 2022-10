A versatile rib-knit midi skirt

Available in sizes XS–XL and in 19 colors.: "Love this skirt so much, I bought it in four colors. The slit is perfect making it easy to walk, but not too high. I wear the slit in the back. On one of the skirts the tag was on the wrong side and the other three it was where the slit was, so I know you can wear it either way. The material is the perfect thickness for all year and is not see-through. These are a great staple to have." — Lauren Winn