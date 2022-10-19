Popular items from this list:

• Madewell’s slouchy boy jeans that are comfy, cuffed and pair well with flats, sneakers or fall-favorite Chelsea boot.

• A pair of lightweight chunky hoop hearings plated in 14-karat gold and an open design.

• A long sleeve turtleneck sweater with bat wing sleeves and an asymmetrical hem.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.