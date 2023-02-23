The majority of makeup and skin care trends on TikTok lately have been focused on a dewy, ultra-hydrated complexion. Be it “dolphin skin,” “slugging” or “skin flooding,” a near wet-looking finish seems to have been the app’s desired aesthetic the past few years — a look that’s not always fitting for oily skin types.

Now, a fresh and dreamy take on matte skin is having its moment in the form of “cloud skin,” a trend that’s all about a soft, blurred velvety look. Coined by Dominic Skinner, global senior artist for MAC Cosmetics, cloud skin is different from the overly dry complexions of the ’90s or the full-coverage face from the early 2000s. Some TikTok creators are referring to it as the perfect halfway point between matte and the kind of natural, reflective glow we’ve been used to seeing on TikTok.

Advertisement

Just because cloud skin calls for matte doesn’t mean your skin should feel dehydrated or look overly textured.

According to a video from beauty TikToker Victoria Lyn distilling Skinner’s techniques, the best way to achieve the look is by starting off with a hydrated base using moisturizing skin care, cream products and luminous foundations. Then, you strategically apply blurring powders in areas like your T-zone, along the hairline and the jawline to balance any overdone shine, while still allowing a subdued radiance to peek through. You can also incorporate pore-filling primers prior to makeup application as a way to amplify the blurred effect.

If you’re like me, anything involving the word matte sounds terrifying. However, with the right products, the result can be a perfected, hazy and glow-from-within appearance that even people with oily-prone skin can enjoy. Keep reading to see some cloud skin-imparting products that are a favorite on TikTok and beyond.

Advertisement