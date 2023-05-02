The TikTok-Viral Cloud Slides Have A Fresh Look For Summer

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you were a fan of the TikTok-famous cloud slides we wrote about last year, then we’re pleased to inform you of another comfy shoe must-have that’s equally as exciting: cloud sandals. With a similar look to the ever-popular Birkenstock sandals, these shoes from footwear brand Cushionaire have the same cloud-like platform footbed seen on the cloud slides, making them excellent to wear as recovery sandals or just around the house.
The cloud sandals come in 26 vibrant colors and prints, including purple, pink, yellow, sage green, red and leopard print and in women’s sizes 5-12. The stylish top buckle design also makes this shoe perfect for wearing during your upcoming spring and summer travels. And with so many hues to choose from, it’ll be easy to find a pair to coordinate with your vacation outfits.
They have a 4.5- out of 5-star rating on Amazon, plus over 5,000 5-star reviews, including the glowing ones below:
“I bought these to wear on the plane as we have a long overnight flight. I have been wearing them around the house and they are so comfortable. Would buy again.” — Janell Brattin
“I had bunion and toe surgery, and bought these slippers to wear during my healing time. They worked out great and I still wear them now everyday at home, but can also wear outside. They are sturdy and very comfortable with an adjustable strap.” — S.S.
“Extremely comfortable!! I actually love wearing them everywhere!! I have a pair for outdoors and a pair for in the house. Nice to have something comfortable to wear while doing house work and laundry. They also look cute with most outfits as well.” — Kandis
“The support is incredible, literally feels walking on cushion that supports your feet! I wear them everywhere in my house especially when cooking and washing dishes lol cause I’m standing the longest lol! I will buy more colors!” — Tau Taumoepeau