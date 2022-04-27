Shopping
These Are The Best Cloud Slides You Can Get On Amazon

Seen often on TikTok, these $24 cloud cushion slides feel like walking on air -- and they come in men's and women's sizes.

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BRONAX-Slippers-Cushioned-Non-Slip-Bathroom/dp/B09BN7K998?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6267f596e4b0197ae3fb5bbe%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bronax cloud slides" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6267f596e4b0197ae3fb5bbe" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/BRONAX-Slippers-Cushioned-Non-Slip-Bathroom/dp/B09BN7K998?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6267f596e4b0197ae3fb5bbe%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Bronax cloud slides</a> make the perfect lounge shoes.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You can never have too many comfortable shoes, especially when it’s a shoe that claims to make you feel like you’re walking on clouds. As I’ve mentioned in previous fashion trend stories, I spend way too much time scrolling on TikTok, but I am not ashamed. Some trends I see on the app are hit-or-miss, but there are times when the product in question does deserve the hype. That’s the case with these $24 cloud slides from Amazon that I kept seeing during all of my nightly scroll sessions, like here and here.

As a lover of a good pair of casual slides to wear around my apartment, I was immediately intrigued by the appearance of these shoes.They’re unisex but listed in both women’s and men’s sizes, up to 14 1/2 and 12 1/2, respectively. They have a simple look, similar to pool slides, and come in a variety of fun colors and basic neutrals including pale pink, olive green, orange, yellow, blue, leopard print, white and light brown. But aside from the the extensive range of colors, I was also impressed by the reviews on Amazon that mentioned just how comfortable these are and how they’re good for people who suffer from painful foot conditions, like plantar fasciitis and arthritis:

“I really was skeptical of the hype but you will not go wrong with these slippers. They are ultra cushy. They’re made of some kind of foam material, so it’s not fuzzy plush, but cushiony plush. You’ll feel like you’re walking on a rubber floor. I have arthritis so I need slippers that have cushion and support and these are the dreamiest ever.” — Oogie

“I have been looking for a soft pair of “slippers” for a long time. I suffer from Plantar Fasciitis and bone spurs on my heels. I was told I could no longer go bare foot. These are by far the best slippers/slides I have found! They are very comfortable to wear all day if you can. I would recommend that you get a size larger. I wear a size 10 and I ordered a 10.5-11 women’s and they fit perfectly! I highly recommend these slides!” — Maryellen Polan

The comfiness is thanks to the EVA sole, which is super soft, lightweight and compression-resistant. You’ll never want to wear another pair of slides again.

Get the Bronax cloud slides on Amazon starting at $23.99.

