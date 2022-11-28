‘Bullies Aren’t Invincible’ Says Second Club Q Hero In First Public Statement

I simply wanted to save the family I found. If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person.



Thankfully, we are family, and family looks after one another. We came a long way from Stonewall. Bullies aren’t invincible.



I want to support everyone who has known the pain and loss that have been all too common these past few years. My thoughts are with those we lost on Nov. 19, and those who are still recovering from their injuries.



To the youth I say be brave. Your family is out there. You are loved and valued. So when you come out of the closet, come out swinging.