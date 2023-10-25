Club Q Will Reopen With A New Name And At A Different Location After Mass Shooting

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Club Q, a Colorado Springs nightclub, announced on Tuesday that it plans to reopen its doors at a different location nearly a year after a deadly mass shooting.

On Nov. 19, 2022, a gunman opened fire at the LGBTQ nightclub, killing five people and injuring several others. Club Q shut its door after the shooting and has spoken with members of the Colorado community and survivors over the past several months to assess how to move forward.

Club Q had initially said in February that it would rebuild the space and add a tribute to honor the victims of the shooting, with the goal of reopening in the fall. But on Tuesday, the nightclub announced that it will reopen under a new name, The Q, and at a different site in Colorado Springs.

“We fully recognize that Club Q and this community has never been a building or location. It’s composed of tens of thousands of people of all walks of life coming together to celebrate love and acceptance,” Club Q wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “This Club Q community has continued to carry on with strength and resilience, even while the doors have remained closed.”

The Q will be managed and operated by survivors of the shooting and will feature a variety of shows, including drag shows as well as karaoke, bingo, trivia contests and arcade video games.

According to the statement, construction of the tribute is expected to begin soon, following delays in the design and approval process.

“We will never be able to make those impacted by the shooting at Club Q whole, but we hope this new space can provide community healing,” the statement said. “We all have changed in so many ways, but we sincerely hope that the new venue can be a small part of rebuilding the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ community.”

The nightclub will share more details about its reopening in the future.

“We are excited and ready to begin a new chapter for Club Q in Colorado Springs,” Michael Anderson, Club Q’s vice president of operations, told HuffPost in an emailed statement. “We believe this new venue will continue to support the vision Club Q has always believed in ― inclusivity, safety, acceptance, and equality for all.”

The Club Q mass shooting was one of several other acts of violence targeting the LGBTQ community in 2022. According to the FBI’s annual crime report, anti-LGBTQ hate crimes increased by 19% in 2022 compared to 2021. The Human Rights Campaign found that at least 40 transgender people were killed in 2022.