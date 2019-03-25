'Clueless' Cast Reunites Nearly 25 Years Later And We're Totally Buggin'

Not celebrating the infinitely quotable teen classic “Clueless” ahead of its 25 anniversary? Ugh, as if!

Brush up your ’90s slang because the cast of the hit 1995 movie, including stars Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and Breckin Meyer, reunited over the weekend at a panel during the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

Now that they’re all non-virgins who can drive — we presume — the stars gathered to reflect on this film’s cultural impact, spill some behind-the-scenes tea and honor their late co-star Brittany Murphy.

Silverstone, whose memory of working on the film is admittedly a bit spotty, recalled just how different she felt at the time from her on-screen alter ego, who became a template that many future teen movie heroines would borrow from.

“I loved playing Cher,” Silverstone said at the panel, which is available in its entirety on YouTube. “It was such a fun character and working with these guys — every one of them was so much fun. I didn’t know who that girl was, so it was really fun to be her. Because it wasn’t, like, how I lived my life.”

Archive Photos via Getty Images Alicia Silverstone in "Clueless."

Rudd, who somewhat creepily played Silverstone’s onetime-sibling-turned-love-interest, was keen on reuniting, as the cast members have only appeared together sporadically over the years.

“It does feel cool to be in something that is an important movie for a lot of people,” the “Ant-Man” star said. “We meet people now that say, ‘I grew up loving your film and now I watch it with my kids,’ which makes all of us, especially me, feel really old.”

Rudd, of course, is at the center of a long-running internet joke about how he doesn’t age.

When an audience member asked about his age-defying secrets, he joked, “I’m 80 years old on the inside. In here, pure darkness. And a little moisturizer.”

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images Brittany Murphy and Justin Walker at the premiere of "Clueless" in 1995.

The cast also remembered their “ridiculously talented” late co-star Brittany Murphy, who died in 2009 at the age 32, with Silverstone even revealing she was in the room during her audition.

“That was incredible. I remember just being blown away by what she did in the room and thinking I had to tell [writer/director Amy Heckerling] just in case she didn’t know that Brittany Murphy was the one that had to play the part,” Silverstone recalled, adding. “I’m sure they figured that out on their own.”

“She was so good,” Silverstone continued. “I love when she says, ‘You’re a virgin who can’t drive.’ It’s just one of my favorite moments of the whole movie.”

After the panel, the actors shared some snaps on social media about the reunion that left fans totally buggin’.