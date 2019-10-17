'Clueless' Is Being Rebooted As A Dramatic Mystery Series And, Ugh, As If

As if we really needed to revisit yet another ’90s pop-culture classic, a “Clueless” reboot is currently being developed by CBS TV Studios as a dramatic television series with a mystery twist.

The creators of an hour-long retooling of the Amy Heckerling comedy are shopping it around to various networks, according to an exclusive Deadline report. The reboot focuses on Beverly Hills high schooler Cher Horowitz’s best friend, Dionne, originally played by Stacey Dash in the film and the spin-off television series.

And before you accuse us of being way harsh, the reboot is somewhat bafflingly described as “‘Mean Girls’ meets ‘Riverdale’ meets a Lizzo music video,” set in modern-day Los Angeles and centering on Cher’s mysterious disappearance.

This new iteration will be “a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school Queen Bee (Cher) disappears and her life-long number two (Dionne) steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans,” the series logline reads. “How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend, all in a setting that is uniquely 2020 LA?”

“Will & Grace” scribes Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey are writing the reboot, with the film’s producer Robert Lawrence and “American Gothic” and “No Tomorrow” creator Corinne Brinkerhoff on board as executive producers.

After the success of the 1996 film, Heckerling spun the characters off into a television series, which aired on ABC and UPN for three seasons until 1999. While many of the stars returned for the series, Alicia Silverstone did not reprise her role as Cher.

A handful of original cast members from the film, including Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and Breckin Meyer, reunited to celebrate its 25th anniversary in March.