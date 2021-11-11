Black Women Steal The Show At The 2021 CMA Awards

From left to right, Madeline Edwards, Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer perform during the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday. Terry Wyatt via Getty Images

The biggest night in country music returned to its longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.

While last year’s CMA Awards were held sans audience at nearby Music City Center due to COVID-19, this year, the 55th annual awards show was packed with fans and star-studded performances ― notably from Black women.

Mickey Guyton was joined by Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards to perform her single “Love My Hair” from her debut album, “Remember Her Name.” The song, a ballad honoring the beauty of Black hair, was inspired by 14-year-old Faith Fennidy, who was dismissed from school in 2018 after being told her braids violated the school dress code.

Fennidy attended the 2021 CMA Awards red carpet as a guest of Guyton’s and introduced the three singers onstage.

“I am proud to say that I inspired the song that you are about to hear by an artist I love,” the teen said. “This next artist created this song to make sure girls like me feel seen and loved. That’s how you turn something very painful into something positive.”

Faith inspired “Love My Hair” and to have her here today to introduce our performance means the world to me. She is the future and I want to be like her when I grow up. #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/U7eZRzoKkZ — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) November 11, 2021

Clad in white Yumi Katsura couture gowns, Spencer, Edwards and Guyton took the stage with beautiful, Black curls in tow, courtesy of hair stylists Naeemah LaFond and Jamie Brice. While Edwards donned voluminous tresses reminiscent of Disco Queen Donna Summer, Spencer and Guyton opted for larger-than-life 4C fros, accented with braids and gold charms.

According to Guyton, intentionality and authenticity were behind every aspect of the performance.

“We have a Black creative director, Jemel [McWilliams], that’s helping with this, along with Black hairstylists,” Guyton told HuffPost. “The stage is going to be our hair. That is important in a country space. That, to me, is how we’re staying true.”

Apart from that stunning performance, Jennifer Hudson and multi-CMA Award winner Chris Stapleton took viewers to church with a tribute to Aretha Franklin. Hudson was tapped by Franklin to assume the lead role in her biopic “Respect,” and belted out “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine” in her CMA Awards debut.

As expected, J.Hud’s voice left the audience speechless. Praise rang across social media following the moving performances from all four women.

One Twitter user wrote, “I don’t know who needs to hear it but Jennifer Hudson just put on the best vocal performance in CMA Awards history.”

Another user tweeted, “Aw, @MickeyGuyton @BrittNicx and @madelinemaking look like the Muses in their white outfits! Beautiful!!!!! loved their performance.”

Never in my LIFETIME did I expect to see THIS gloriousness on the #CMAs!!! @MickeyGuyton thank you for the representation. We love you being there tonight! pic.twitter.com/6ax4ADNQGc — Kammaliscious (@kamtheleo) November 11, 2021

Wait are people surprised that Jennifer Hudson blew the roof off an awards show? That’s been her signature since 2007 #CMAs — Feeling Distant (@annkpowers) November 11, 2021

They brought Jennifer Hudson out at the CMAs to sing Aretha Franklin (you read that right), and she has this crowd of white folks SHOOK lmfao lookin like it’s the first time they’ve seen someone sing live or something — Krewella de Trill #8CantWait✊🏽 (@VasaceFibonacci) November 11, 2021

Mickey Guyton is the kind of artist that doesn’t come around often. She is a treasure that we don’t deserve, but we’re so lucky to get to witness her raw and authentic storytelling through her words and beautiful vocals. @MickeyGuyton | @CountryMusic | #CMAawards — Matthew Schmidt (@schmatacus) November 11, 2021