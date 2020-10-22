All The Best (And Wildest) Looks From The CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards 2020 carried on this week, joining the ranks of other award shows that have managed to take place amid the pandemic. And the looks did not disappoint.
Despite a smaller red carpet than usual, stars like Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini, and co-host Sarah Hyland pulled out all the stops to deliver jaw-dropping looks to fans.
While the show had plenty of exciting moments, including various virtual performances, sometimes you just need to take a moment to appreciate the fashion. Here are some of the best and most wild looks from the CMT Awards:
Noah Cyrus (pre-show)
Noah Cyrus (performing at the show)
Caylee Hammack
Kelsea Ballerini
Sarah Hyland
Mickey Guyton
Hardy
Jimmie Allen
Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay
Ingrid Andress
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place