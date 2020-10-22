All The Best (And Wildest) Looks From The CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards 2020 carried on this week, joining the ranks of other award shows that have managed to take place amid the pandemic. And the looks did not disappoint.

Despite a smaller red carpet than usual, stars like Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini, and co-host Sarah Hyland pulled out all the stops to deliver jaw-dropping looks to fans.

While the show had plenty of exciting moments, including various virtual performances, sometimes you just need to take a moment to appreciate the fashion. Here are some of the best and most wild looks from the CMT Awards:

Noah Cyrus (pre-show)

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

Noah Cyrus (performing at the show)

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

Caylee Hammack

John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT

Kelsea Ballerini

Photo by Kevin Winter/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT

Sarah Hyland

Rich Fury/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT

Mickey Guyton

Jason Kempin/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT

Hardy

Jason Kempin/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT

Jimmie Allen

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town

John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay

John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT

Ingrid Andress

Jason Kempin/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT