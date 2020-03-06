Think about how the world would be if you tried to quarantine everybody because of the generic-type flu. Now, I’m not saying this is the generic-type flu, but maybe we’d just be better off if we gave it (the coronavirus) to everybody and then in a month it would be over, because the mortality rate of this probably isn’t going to be any different if we did it that way than the long term-picture. But the difference is we’re wreaking havoc on global and domestic economies.