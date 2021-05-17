Veni via Getty Images CNN called the tweets "abhorrent" and said Raja would not be working for the news network again in any capacity.

CNN cut ties with freelance contributor Adeel Raja after it emerged that he had posted several antisemitic tweets, most recently on Sunday when the Islamabad-based journalist tweeted “the world today needs a Hitler.” Raja, who has contributed to dozens of articles for the news network since 2014, deleted the post after it drew heavy backlash and other antisemitic tweets surfaced.

Before Germany played Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final, Raja wrote, “The only reason I am supporting Germany in the finals – Hitler was a German and he did good with those Jews!” The next day, he tweeted, “Hail Hitler!”

In May, after former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that “America stands with Israel,” Raja responded by writing, “A history of creating terrorists and standing with them!”

CNN said in a statement that Raja ― whose Twitter bio formerly read “Freelance Contributor at CNN” but now says “Super Producer” ― “contributed to some newsgathering efforts from Islamabad. However, in light of these abhorrent statements, he will not be working with CNN again in any capacity.”

Raja was defiant on Twitter, writing on Monday that he was “glad” to lose his job if it meant bringing attention to Palestinians amid escalating violence between Palestine and Israel.

