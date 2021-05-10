CNN Advertisers Silent On Rick Santorum's Racist Comments About Native Americans

For the last two weeks, CNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum has been under intense fire for racist comments he made about Native American people and culture.

“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” he told students at a Young America’s Foundation event late last month. “I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

Most recently, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the nation’s first-ever Indigenous Cabinet secretary at any federal agency, called Santorum’s remarks “unfortunate.”

All of the organizations condemning Santorum, a former Republican senator who long made a name for himself by demonizing LGBTQ people, have demanded that CNN fire him. But the network has said nothing.

In the meantime, Santorum was back on CNN last week as a guest on Chris Cuomo’s show, with the chance to explain himself.

The move clearly wasn’t universally embraced within CNN, with host Don Lemon criticizing Cuomo’s decision to invite him on-air. He said having Santorum on was “horrible and insulting and I apologize to the viewers who were insulted by this.”

On Monday, a CNN spokeswoman did not respond to yet another request for comment ― for the fifth time ― about whether the network plans to keep Santorum on contract.

So HuffPost contacted all 37 advertisers whose commercials aired during Cuomo’s show on May 3 ― the night he brought on Santorum to defend his comments. None of them returned a request for comment on whether they were comfortable having their ads run on a show and network that welcomes Santorum as a commentator.

Here’s a list of all the advertisers who ran commercials during Cuomo’s May 3 show:

1-800-Pet-Meds 23andMe Abbott Laboratories Advil AmericanEagle.com TD Ameritrade Angi Carvana Community Health Center, Inc. Depend Discover E-Trade Fast Signs FreshPet Inspire (Sleep Apnea Innovation) Liberty Mutual Match MesoBook.com NordicTrack Nutrisystem Oscar Mayer Priceline Proactiv Qunol Realtor.com Redfin Roundup SeekTreatmentNow.com Sensodyne SoFi The Farmer’s Dog Urban Stems USPS Viking River Cruises Wonderful Pistachios Xfinity ZipRecruiter

This story will be updated when, or if, any of these companies indicate they have a problem with Santorum’s remarks or sharing airtime with him.