What's Hot

Bam Margera On Frightening COVID Battle: I Was 'Basically Pronounced Dead'

Chopped Cheese: The OG New York Sandwich That's Taking Over The Country

Seth Meyers Explains Why He's 'In No Rush' For GOP To Elect A House Speaker

MSNBC Host Tells Lauren Boebert To 'Get Real' During Grilling On Kevin McCarthy

Mexico Nabs Son Of Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Before Biden Visit

Amateur Sleuth Helps Unearth A 'Surreal' Finding In Cave Drawings

Reporter Poses As Senator Again On Twitter After Elon Musk Declares Verification Fixed

6 Sneaky Signs You Have An Unhealthy Relationship With Money

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again, Summit Crater Glows

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Is Breathing On His Own, Agent Says

'Jimmy Kimmel' Takes Liberties In Reenacting Prince Harry And William's Fight

What Can Putin's Ceasefire Offer Tell Us About The Ukraine War?

U.S. News
CNNU.S. House of RepresentativesErin Burnetttroy nehls

CNN Anchor Calls Out GOP Rep. For Sexist, Patronizing Remark

"That, I will say, in my opinion, was a bit rude," Erin Burnett told Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas.
Hamed Ahmadi

Afghan Fellow, HuffPost

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) made a sexist and disparaging remark toward CNN anchor Erin Burnett during a Thursday evening appearance on the network.

When she asked Nehls, who was on CNN to discuss the House speakership debacle, whether anything might “shake” his support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Nehls called Burnett a “young lady” and CNN the “Clinton News Network.”

“Listen, I don’t know if you’re aware of, young lady, but I am also a member of the House Freedom Caucus,” Nehls told Burnett. “So, I am one of those America First patriots.”

Nehls rose to nominate McCarthy for speaker ahead of the ninth ballot on Thursday.

“And I have said to my friends, my colleagues in the Freedom Caucus, that I don’t believe that this is the battle we should be waging. I think the real battle starts when we start drafting legislation and policy in the 118th Congress under Speaker McCarthy,” he continued.

“I assume when you called me a young lady, it was a compliment,” Burnett said.

“Of course it was. This is my first time on the Clinton News Network,” Nehls responded.

Burnett then retorted, “OK, that, I will say, in my opinion, was a bit rude.”

“But I’m glad you’re talking to me, and I’ll treat you with the respect that you deserve,” she added.

Some found the remark to be condescending and called out the sexism and misogyny in it.

The GOP’s House speaker stalemate is into its fourth day on Friday, following 11 failed votes to select a speaker on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. McCarthy is being stymied by a small group of far-right GOP hardliners.

Members cannot be sworn in and the House cannot conduct business until a speaker is elected. This is now the longest speaker election since 1859.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Hamed Ahmadi - Afghan Fellow, HuffPost

Afghan Fellow, HuffPost

Popular in the Community