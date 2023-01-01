Here Are The Gross Things Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen Drank Instead Of Booze

The network tried to make up for it with a different kind of on-air drinking game for New York hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

They were given alcohol-free mystery shots and asked to guess what it was ― and the answers had Cooper, Cohen and viewers alike all gagging.

In the video above, the two sampled pickle juice. Below, they knock back shots of buttermilk:

CNN's Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper kept the New Year's Eve mystery shots going with a new drink: buttermilk https://t.co/5MxpKEO1Mh pic.twitter.com/cBYLkgUP7o — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 1, 2023

“Socks? Shoes?” Cooper guessed after trying apple cider vinegar.

“I need tequila,” Cohen cried out:

.@andy is over drinking the mystery beverage and loses it.



"I need tequila! Honestly!!!!" #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/oH3GS1I8ow — Joanna Preston (@JoPrestonTV) January 1, 2023

Prior to the show, Cohen vowed to make it fun despite the booze ban.

“We aren’t drinking, but we’re going to have a BLAST,” he told Page Six.

His reaction on-air suggests some parts of the show might’ve been less of a blast then others.