﻿Anderson Cooper picked apart President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to gaslight the American public on Thursday.

The host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” opened the show by saying Trump was “once again telling you not to trust your own eyes and ears, not to believe what you see and hear, but to believe only him.”

Cooper explained how Trump claimed that the heads of America’s intelligence agencies had not contradicted him on multiple foreign policy points during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday. But, Cooper pointed out ― with the on-screen caption reading “We’ll Leave The Gaslight On For You, Part 17” — their comments were caught on camera.

“This was not some secondhand reporting of whispers behind closed doors with anonymous sources. This was a Senate hearing. There was no misquoting, there was quoting. There was no taking things out of context, there was only what the intelligence chiefs said publicly.”

Check out the clip here: