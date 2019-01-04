The host of “Anderson Cooper 360°” said the reason for Trump sharing this “ Game of Thrones ”-style image of himself, with the caption “The Wall Is Coming,” was “an enigma, wrapped in a mystery inside a ridiculist.”

Cooper also suggested the above picture should have been on the table during Trump’s Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Instead, an image captioned “Sanctions Are Coming” was set in front of the president ― which Cooper said may have been an error by an aide.