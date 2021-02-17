Brianna Keilar Exposes Fox News’ Fear-Mongering Formula

Fox News “is becoming its own worst nightmare,” CNN’s Brianna Keilar declared on Tuesday as she picked apart the latest round of lies and conspiracy theories being pushed by personalities on the conservative network.

“Completely predictable,” Keilar said, breaking down Fox’s formula as, “Worship Trump, blame Democrats, spotlight fear. Rinse, lather, repeat.”

Keilar highlighted one particular falsehood spread by its hosts — that supporters of former President Donald Trump “spontaneously” gathered to cheer his passing motorcade on Monday. The event was organized beforehand.

“These lies aren’t harmless,” said Keilar. “They’re part of the bigger lie about what is true and what isn’t. They’re dividing a nation. They’re dividing families.”

The personalities are “pushing lies and conspiracy theories, disguised as patriotism and traditional American values,” she added. “When really they are just homewreckers, who wouldn’t offer up the truth if it landed in their snake oil.”

Watch the video:

Fox News called a planned and promoted Trump rally “spontaneous.”

@brikeilarCNN: “These lies are not harmless. They're part of the bigger lie about what is true and what isn’t.” #RollTheTape pic.twitter.com/3ErLZER0Ge — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 16, 2021