CNN’s Brianna Keilar Drops The Hammer On ‘Chief Propagandist’ Of Fox News

CNN “New Day” anchor Brianna Keilar on Tuesday tore into the “tsunami of disinformation jeopardizing American democracy” that’s peddled daily on Fox News.

In particular, Keilar zoned in on prime-time personality Tucker Carlson — slamming him as the “chief propagandist” on the conservative network with his “gaslighting” of his massive audience.

Keilar dismantled just one of the conspiracy theories promoted by Carlson, before naming the anchor who’s following in his footsteps on Fox as “Tucker Carlson-lite.”

Watch the video here: