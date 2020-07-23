CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin on Wednesday posed a question to President Donald Trump in response to his shocking comments about Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of enabling her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse young women.

On Tuesday, when Trump was asked during a news briefing about Maxwell’s arrest and whether she might implicate any powerful men involved in Epstein’s inner circle, the president said: “I don’t know. I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach.”

Baldwin was aghast. “Maxwell is facing federal charges. She is accused of recruiting, grooming and sexually abusing young girls as part of a yearslong criminal enterprise,” she told viewers. “And their stories are so abhorrent I can’t even go into some of the detail on national television.”

She noted there were said some important women the president “left off his well-wishes list”:

“How about wishing well alleged victim Annie Farmer, who said ‘the danger Maxwell poses must be taken seriously?’ How about wishing well anonymous Jane Doe who said ‘Without Ghislaine, Jeffrey could not have done what he did.’ How about wishing well Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims that Epstein kept her as a teenage sex slave, and that he was able to keep her with the assistance of Ghislaine Maxwell? How about wishing well the women whose younger years were allegedly stolen, whose lives are forever scarred, whose futures they hope will see justice?”

Maxwell, 58, was arrested this month in connection with Epstein’s sexual abuse of several underage girls between 1994 and 1997. She faces six felony charges, including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement and transportation of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury. She has pleaded not guilty.

Her arrest came nearly one year after authorities arrested Epstein, who died of apparent suicide in August after he was denied bail.

Watch the CNN segment below.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!