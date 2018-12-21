President Donald Trump has made some pretty wild statements in 2018 and it’s sometimes hard to keep track of them all. So, on Thursday, CNN ’s editor-at-large Chris Cillizza shared his list of Trump’s 10 “wildest, wackiest and weirdest” quotes from the last year.

“Whether you like President Trump or loathe him, I can tell you that he has whatever the opposite of a way of words is. He just says stuff,” said Cillizza, who in the past has himself been a big fan of using some of Trump’s terminology. “Sometimes if you were listening to or watching his speeches, you might miss how totally weird and nonsensical parts of them are.”