CNN's Chris Cuomo Spots 'Uncanny' Similarity Of Trump And Russian Bot Messages

CNN’s Chris Cuomo noted the “uncanny” similarities between some of the campaign messages pumped out by Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election and those spread by Russian bots on social media at the same time.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host on Monday claimed the tactics used by Russian officials to “muck up our election,” as detailed in two Senate Intelligence Committee reports released this week, were “really, really similar to what we saw from team Trump.”

Cuomo highlighted how both Russia and Trump’s team used targeted ads in a bid to suppress the vote among African-Americans, young women and white liberals.

“I’m not saying it’s a crime. I’m saying it’s uncanny,” he explained. “The symmetry continued right up until the end, in the days leading up to the campaign, the actual election, the Russians went all in on what? Allegations of voter fraud, warnings that the election would be stolen.”

“Sound familiar? Of course, it does,” Cuomo added. “You were hearing the same exact thing from then-candidate Donald Trump.”