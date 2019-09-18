CNN faced criticism on Wednesday for giving air time to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, a day after he said at a congressional hearing that he had “no obligation” to be honest with the media.
Lewandowski made his controversial assertion during Tuesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing, which is probing the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump. Elsewhere in the hearing, Lewandowski refused to answer basic questions and was accused of stalling for time.
On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” host Alisyn Camerota challenged Lewandowski (a former paid contributor to CNN) about admitting “the conditions on which you tell the truth.” The pair went back and forth before Camerota asked: “When you lie, Corey, when do you lie? Are you lying now, for instance?”
“I’m as honest as I can be with you, Alisyn,” Lewandowski replied.
Check out the clip here:
Lewandowski’s failure to give a straight answer, and CNN’s booking of him for the show in the first place, angered many people online. Some accused the network of undermining its credibility.
Many people on Twitter echoed criticism that CNN prime time host Don Lemon has leveled at his colleague and friend Chris Cuomo over previous interviews with Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.
“For me, it feels beneath the dignity of this network to have someone who just constantly lies and misconstrues things,” Cuomo said in March about the Conway interview. “And having someone on like that is giving them a platform they have not earned.”