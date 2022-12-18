What's Hot

Elon Musk's Twitter Wants Reporter To Take Down His Tweet – But He Won't Give In

CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan said he could tweet again if he takes down a tweet about @ElonJet, something he said he isn’t planning to do.
Ben Blanchet

CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan, one of several journalists suspended from Twitter earlier this week, said he won’t succumb to demands from Elon Musk’s social media platform to delete a tweet that allegedly violated its “rules against posting private information.”

O’Sullivan, a technology correspondent for CNN, told anchor Fredericka Whitfield said he has to agree to an action “at the behest of the billionaire” and remove a tweet where he reported about – but did not directly link to – the since-banned @ElonJet account that shared publicly available data on Musk’s private jet flights. (You can watch his comments on the network below).

Musk, who has shared his gripes through false claims that the journalists shared his “exact real-time location,” announced the reinstatement of the suspended journalists’ accounts following results from a Twitter poll early Saturday morning.

O’Sullivan – whose tweets are now visible following his “reinstatement” – told Whitfield that he could tweet again if he takes down his tweet about the @ElonJet account, something he said he isn’t planning to do.

“There is an option to appeal. So that’s what I’m doing and we’ll see what’s happening...,” said O’Sullivan, who added that he believes The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell is set to appeal a tweet that Twitter said “violated” its rules.

"...Well, we’ll see what happens. It’s all getting a bit absurd,” O’Sullivan said.

O’Sullivan later added that the suspensions – along with Twitter’s call for accounts to either remove tweets or appeal the platform’s flagged violations in order to tweet again – “could potentially have a chilling effect” on those who report on Musk.

You can listen to more of O’Sullivan’s remarks on CNN below.

