Fox News Hammered With How Its Vaccine Coverage Will Go Down In History

CNN “New Day” anchors Brianna Keilar and John Berman hammered home the same point over and over on Wednesday — that 99% of people who are now dying from COVID-19 in the United States are unvaccinated.

They also called out Fox News personalities including Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, other conservative media outlets and GOP lawmakers who have sown doubt about the COVID-19 vaccines that have been declared by scientists worldwide to safely slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Millions of Americans are seeing this nonsensical, nonscientific propaganda instead of this,” said Berman, cutting to a public service announcement from Australia’s Department of Health showing a young woman with COVID-19 struggling to breathe on a ventilator.

“When history asks how so many Americans died when they could have been saved by a simple shot or two, you’ll see these TV clips again that we’ve just shown, in documentaries, about the cautionary tale that has been America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Keilar.

“About how a large part of our country, misled by misinformation often echoed by elected officials and right-wing media, was thrown a life raft, and instead said, ‘No, I’ll take my chances,’” she added.

