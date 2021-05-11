A CNN news crew sprinted to safety as air raid sirens sounded in Israel moments before they were to go live on air.

“We have sirens. Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s go,” CNN Jerusalem correspondent Hadas Gold told her team in dramatic footage broadcast on “New Day” from Ashkelon, north of Gaza.

The group ran to a bomb shelter in a nearby building, where they holed up with other journalists and local residents as rockets flew overhead.

Gold later dialed into “New Day,” telling anchor John Berman she’d been informed that “at least 40 rockets were firing right above us.” It was “a clear escalation” in cross-border tensions, said Gold.

Since sundown Monday, Israeli retaliatory airstrikes have killed at least 24 Palestinians in Gaza, including nine children. Six Israeli civilians were injured by rockets fired by Gaza militants.

Watch the video here:

CNN’s team runs for shelter as sirens go off in Israel amid escalating tension and violence.



Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza exchanged fire after clashes in Jerusalem, leaving hundreds of Palestinians injured, official sources and pictures showedhttps://t.co/yofAaCDv0I pic.twitter.com/HtFnQObHgO — New Day (@NewDay) May 11, 2021