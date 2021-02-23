CNN’s Dana Bash Spots Stark Difference Between Biden, Trump COVID-19 Responses

CNN’s Dana Bash on Monday compared President Joe Biden’s response and attitude to the coronavirus pandemic to that of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

Bash, the network’s chief political correspondent, noted how Biden’s moment of silence outside the White House on Monday to mourn the 500,000 lives lost nationwide to COVID-19 was “at almost the same location” where Trump in October ripped off his mask” and urged people not to let the virus “dominate” their lives after he was hospitalized for three days with the virus.

“What a difference just a few months makes in having somebody who, as my colleagues have said, you know, wants to emote and empathize and to sympathize and to grieve with this country because that is who he is, unfortunately because of his own personal tragedies,” said Bash.