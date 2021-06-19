GOP’s 'Offensively Absurd' Spin On Capitol Riot Gets A Firm Debunking

CNN’s “New Day” anchors Brianna Keilar and John Berman dismantled seven “offensively absurd” claims that conservatives are now pushing about the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

On Friday, Berman noted how “some Republicans and some deranged entertainers keep developing new and provably false ways to say the insurrection did not happen.”

The co-hosts then firmly debunked each current GOP claim about the attack carried out by the violent mob incited by ex-President Donald Trump ― from their “peaceful protesters” spin to the falsehood that they weren’t armed.

Check out the clip here: