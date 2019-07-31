MEDIA

CNN's Movie Trailer-Style Debate Intro Was Too Much For Some People To Handle

"Did cnn hire the producers of American Ninja Warrior for this intro?"

Twitter users pounced on CNN Tuesday for the way it began its broadcast of the Democratic debate.

The cable network’s movie trailer-style voiceover profiled each of the candidates in a dramatic two-and-a-half-minute introduction, which one person suggested had been made by the producers of “American Ninja Warrior.”

Others mockingly likened it to promos for WWE and the Super Bowl:

