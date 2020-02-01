Highly Anticipated Iowa Caucus Poll Shelved Over Possible Errors

The Washington Post via Getty Images Chairs are put up after former South Bend, IN mayor Pete Buttigieg appeared at a town hall event on Wednesday January 29, 2020 in Mason City, IA. The Iowa caucus is February 3rd. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A highly anticipated final poll of the Iowa caucus won’t be released, owing to a methodological error, its sponsors announced Saturday night. The CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom survey, conducted by veteran pollster Selzer & Co, has a reputation for accuracy and is closely watched by many political insiders.

“Today, a respondent raised an issue with the way the survey was administered, which could have compromised the results of the poll,” the Des Moines Register’s executive editor, Carol Hunter, said in a statement. “It appears a candidate’s name was omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name their preferred candidate. While this appears to be isolated to one surveyor, we cannot confirm that with certainty. Therefore, the partners made the difficult decision to not to move forward with releasing the Iowa Poll.”

Iowa Poll maestro @jaselzer calls tonight "heart-wrenching":



“Because of the stellar reputation of the poll, and the wish to always be thought of that way, the heart-wrenching decision was made not to release the poll. The decision was made with the highest integrity in mind.” — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) February 2, 2020

The poll was shelved following a complaint raised by aides on the Pete Buttigieg campaign, according to The New York Times. The complaint alleged that Buttigieg’s name was omitted from a list of response options in at least one interview.

“One operator had apparently enlarged the font size on their computer screen, perhaps cutting off Mr. Buttigieg’s name from the list of options,” the Times reported, noting that because the list of candidates is randomized between interviews, Buttigieg may not have been the sole candidate affected. The pollsters weren’t immediately able to determine the extent of the problem before the poll’s planned ― and much hyped ― release on Saturday night.

“We take the standards that we apply to our polling very seriously,” CNN’s political director David Chalian said. “And to keep the highest possible standards, we wanted to present this information to the public and explain why we didn’t proceed with releasing this poll this evening.”

”[K]udos to them to being candid and acknowledging an issue,” GOP pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson wrote on Twitter. “Even if it winds up being nothing actually serious, prudence here is praiseworthy.