President Donald Trump has made a number of optimistic claims about a potential coronavirus vaccine, even suggesting one might be approved before the Nov. 3 election.

But CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner says not only is the timeline unrealistic ― but that vaccinating much of America could take years.

“No vaccine will be distributed for Election Day,” he warned on Sunday, saying that even if a safe and effective shot is approved there would be supply chain and logistical challenges in distributing it.

Then, the shots will be given in a specific priority order, with frontline healthcare workers and elderly in nursing homes ultimately getting it first.

“There’s an elaborate plan that’s going to go into this,” he said. ”So it’s going to take a while to actually get the vaccine into people and vaccination will take probably two years to vaccinate the country,”

Trump last month said he was “optimistic” that a coronavirus vaccine could be ready by the election, but has also suggested the end of the year as a potential target.

The CDC has also urged states to be prepared to distribute a possible vaccine by the end of October.

Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to the administration’s vaccine effort, called that timeline “extremely unlikely but not impossible” in an interview with NPR, but said it’s best to be prepared just in case.

