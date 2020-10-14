Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner on Tuesday used a blazing analogy to argue why President Donald Trump’s rallies in battleground states are “making it easier” for the coronavirus to spread.

Reiner, a medical analyst for CNN who treated former Vice President Dick Cheney, told “Outfront” anchor Erin Burnett that Trump is “doing a lot of the virus’ work.” The president is serving as “the caddie for the virus” with the events, where many of his supporters do not socially distance or wear masks aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, Reiner added.

“If you look at the battleground states — Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina — the virus is surging in all of those states,” said Reiner.

“If you think about unmasked people in mass gatherings, it’s like dry brush in a forest fire,” he explained. “When the fire encounters that dry brush, it ignites and intensifies the fire and that’s what happens in a pandemic when you put together unmasked people. “

“The president is making it easier for the virus to spread in those states,” Reiner concluded. “It’s, you know, maybe this helps him electorally. I don’t understand the politics here. But it’s very damaging to the public health.”

