Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner on Tuesday used a blazing analogy to argue why President Donald Trump’s rallies in battleground states are “making it easier” for the coronavirus to spread.
Reiner, a medical analyst for CNN who treated former Vice President Dick Cheney, told “Outfront” anchor Erin Burnett that Trump is “doing a lot of the virus’ work.” The president is serving as “the caddie for the virus” with the events, where many of his supporters do not socially distance or wear masks aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, Reiner added.
“If you look at the battleground states — Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina — the virus is surging in all of those states,” said Reiner.
“If you think about unmasked people in mass gatherings, it’s like dry brush in a forest fire,” he explained. “When the fire encounters that dry brush, it ignites and intensifies the fire and that’s what happens in a pandemic when you put together unmasked people. “
“The president is making it easier for the virus to spread in those states,” Reiner concluded. “It’s, you know, maybe this helps him electorally. I don’t understand the politics here. But it’s very damaging to the public health.”
Check out the segment here:
- Get the latest coronavirus updates here.
- What will life be like once a coronavirus vaccine arrives?
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- Constantly arguing with your partner about coronavirus risks? You are not alone.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place