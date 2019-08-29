Don Lemon Sounds Off On Chris Cuomo's Fiery Exchange With Trump Spokesperson

Don Lemon was quick to offer his two cents Wednesday night after CNN colleague Chris Cuomo cut off 2020 campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany for refusing to admit that President Donald Trump has lied to the American people.

“He made 48 false claims in the last six days,” Lemon said to Cuomo during their nightly exchange between their respective primetime shows.

“I don’t even bother anymore with that because you’ll never get a real direct answer from someone like that,” he continued. “She has no credibility, Chris.”

Lemon acknowledged that McEnany had previously appeared on his show as well as others on the cable news network. “She’s a nice woman,” he added, “but someone like that has no credibility.”

Cuomo had earlier engaged in a tense interview with McEnany that took an even wilder turn when the press secretary for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign said he never lies.

“Guess who lies? The press lies!” she added.

Cuomo abruptly said he was ending the interview. Their exchange continued for another minute or so before the CNN host thanked McEnany for appearing on his show and said she was welcome to come back in the future.

Lemon, who had just watched the interview, told Cuomo he wasn’t chastising him for having the Trump 2020 press secretary on his show.

“But the audience gets nothing from her because she’s not telling the truth,” Lemon said.

Those comments echoed sentiments Lemon has shared with Cuomo in the past about his interviewing another one of Trump’s surrogates ― Kellyanne Conway. Following an interview Cuomo had with Conway in March, Lemon argued that the White House counselor had no place on CNN.

“For me, it feels beneath the dignity of this network to have someone who just constantly lies and misconstrues things,” he said at the time. “And having someone on like that is giving them a platform they have not earned.”

Watch the ending of Cuomo’s interview with McEnany below.

"No. I don't believe the President has lied."

Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tells @ChrisCuomo President Trump has never lied to the country. pic.twitter.com/oSlLHZ4h0m — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) August 29, 2019