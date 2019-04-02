Don Lemon Warns Democrats: Keep Apologizing And Trump Will Win In 2020

CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday warned Democratic presidential hopefuls that Donald Trump will win re-election in 2020 if they continue on what he dubbed “the official Democrats apology tour.”

The “CNN Tonight” host said instances of potential Democratic presidential candidates apologizing for things they had done or said in the past was “reaching a peak now” as he discussed allegations made against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Lemon agreed credit should be given to the hopefuls including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) “for owning what they said” or did but pointed out that voters “don’t expect people to elect a perfect person.”

“If you’ve done something wrong, then you should apologize,” Lemon added, before noting “the irony” that “when the Democrats do ultimately choose a standard bearer, she or he will face the one man that we all know never really apologizes, even when he’s caught on tape.”

“Some things are worth apologizing for. But some things are not. Let’s just be honest,” he concluded. “Should you continue to look at things through a 2019 lens, from 10, 20, 30, 40 years ago? Otherwise, who would want to run for president? No one is perfect. If Democrats keep like this, good luck. Hashtag Trump 2020.”

