CNN’s Don Lemon Dings Donald Trump For Shutdown With Failed Businesses List

The "CNN Tonight" host explained why shutdowns are nothing new to the president.

CNN’s Don Lemon reminded viewers on Monday how President Donald Trump once said he wanted to run the country like he ran his businesses.

The “CNN Tonight” host then listed some of Trump’s many failed companies to illustrate why it probably wasn’t such a good idea.

“Shutdowns are nothing new to the president,” said Lemon, who noted how the ongoing partial government shutdown has now entered its second month. “He has been shutting down his enterprises for decades.” 

Check out the clip here:

