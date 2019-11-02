Don Lemon on Friday explained why it’s not a foregone conclusion that President Donald Trump will end up being impeached over the Ukraine scandal.

The host of “CNN Tonight” broke down the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into Trump and declared it wasn’t “actually a bad week” for the president.

“The House voted to advance the impeachment inquiry but the president managed to keep Republicans in line, not losing a single one and even gaining two Democrats from districts that he won in 2016,” Lemon noted.

“The president’s campaign manager says that they had a $3 million haul on the day of the House impeachment inquiry vote,” he added. “And with Americans pretty much split right down the middle on whether he should be impeached and removed from office, this president may be stronger than you think.”

Check out the clip here:

CNN's @DonLemon: "With Americans pretty much split right down the middle on whether he should be impeached and removed from office, this President may be stronger than you think." https://t.co/GUifYwryI3 pic.twitter.com/W6ArLmejk4 — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) November 2, 2019